GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: CSK aim to keep playoff hopes alive; toss at 7 PM
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings' chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely slim, with multiple results needing to go in their favour.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In Match 66 of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Today's IPL match is crucial for Super Kings fans, who will expect their team to end the league stage on a high and keep their playoff hopes alive, which are hanging by the thinnest of margins. Meanwhile, Gujarat will aim to earn two crucial points in order to enter the playoffs as a top-two team. GT vs CSK Playing 11 prediction GT Playing 11 probables: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore Impact sub: Mohammed Siraj CSK Playing 11 probables: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson Impact Sub: Mukesh Choudhary
CSK still alive, but playoff hopes hang by a thread
- Chennai Super Kings have won six matches and currently sit on 12 points with one league game remaining.
- Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely slim, with multiple results needing to go in their favour.
- CSK will aim to finish the league stage on a high with a crucial win against Gujarat Titans.
|GT vs CSK: Head-to-head record in IPL
|Record
|Matches
|GT Wins
|CSK Wins
|Overall IPL meetings
|9
|5
|4
|At Ahmedabad
|4
|2
|2
Why Gujarat Titans are targeting a top-two finish
- GT continue impressive IPL consistency
- Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
- Since entering the league, GT have emerged as one of the most consistent franchises in the tournament.
|GT playoff record
|Season
|Result
|2022
|Champions
|2023
|Runner-up
|2025
|Eliminator
Top-two finish remains crucial
- Gujarat Titans will look to beat CSK and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two of the points table.
- A top-two finish offers teams two opportunities to reach the IPL final through Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.
Why finishing in the top two matters
Since 2011, teams ending the league stage in the top two positions have dominated IPL title wins.
|Why top-2 finish matters
|IPL titles since 2011
|Number of titles
|Teams finishing 1st or 2nd
|14
|Teams finishing 3rd or 4th
|1
The only team to win the IPL after finishing outside the top two was Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.
6:33 PM
CSK vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat look to finish Ahmedabad leg on a strong note
Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a solid run at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, winning four of their six matches at home. With the playoffs around the corner, GT will aim to sign off from Ahmedabad with another victory and carry momentum into the knockouts.
The Titans’ bowling attack has been particularly impressive at home, conceding 200-plus only once this season — against Rajasthan Royals.
Runs conceded by GT at Ahmedabad in IPL 2026
- 86 all out vs SRH
- 163/9 vs PBKS
- 155 all out vs RCB
- 199/5 vs MI
- 180 all out vs KKR
- 210/6 vs RR
6:16 PM
CSK vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Squads of both teams
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
6:14 PM
IPL 2026 today's match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CSK vs GT match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As Chennai getting ready to keep their playoffs hopes alive by reaching 14 points today.
Gujarat will aim to finish the league stage as the top two teams on the IPL 2026 points table.
Gujarat will aim to finish the league stage as the top two teams on the IPL 2026 points table.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:11 PM IST