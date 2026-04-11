CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: All eyes on CSK's playing 11; Toss at 7 PM IST

Match 18 of IPL 2026 will see Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals, with both sides looking to return to winning ways. CSK have endured a difficult run so far, suffering three consecutive defeats, including a heavy 43-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match.

Chasing a massive 250 in that game, Chennai managed 207, falling well short despite a spirited effort from the middle order. Sarfaraz Khan stood out with a solid half-century, while Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton chipped in with useful contributions. However, their top order continues to struggle for consistency. With the ball, CSK lacked penetration, as Anshul Kamboj, Shivam Dube, and Overton picked up a wicket each but failed to control the flow of runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs DC pitch report, Chepauk stadium highest score Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are also coming off a heartbreaking defeat, losing by just one run to Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul led the charge with a brilliant 92, supported by Pratham Nissanka and David Miller, but the target of 210 proved just out of reach. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers in an otherwise average outing for DC.

IPL 2026: CSK vs DC Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, SN Khan, S Dubey, Prashant Veer, J Overton, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed, MJ Henry

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, Axar Patel (C), T Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live telecast: The CSK vs DC match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.