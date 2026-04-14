CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK look to secure second successive win; toss at 7 PM

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium today, aiming to keep their winning run going and improve their position on the points table, while KKR will be looking to finally win their first game of the season.

CSK eye consistency after breakthrough win

CSK finally opened their account with a commanding all-round performance against Delhi Capitals, highlighted by a sensational 115 from Sanju Samson. The knock not only marked his arrival in CSK colours but also provided the confidence boost the batting unit needed.

The return of Dewald Brevis added balance to the side, allowing flexibility in team combinations. With the ball, Jamie Overton led the charge with a four-wicket haul, while debutant Gurjapneet Singh impressed with his extra bounce. Akeal Hosein’s inclusion further strengthened the powerplay bowling.

However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to make a significant contribution and will be keen to lead from the front. The possible return of MS Dhoni also adds to the excitement around the CSK camp.

KKR desperate to get off the mark

Kolkata Knight Riders have shown flashes of promise but are still searching for their first win. Their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants exposed their inability to close out games despite strong performances from Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Cameron Green’s return to bowling is a positive, while contributions from Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh will be key in the middle order. The bowling unit has been effective in phases, though lapses at crucial moments have cost them dearly.

With confidence fragile but potential evident, KKR will aim to finally cross the line and turn their campaign around against a resurgent CSK side.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.