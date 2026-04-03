CSK vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Punjab beat Chennai by 5 wickets, continue winning streak
Brilliant knocks by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh help last year's finalists continue their unbeaten run tonight.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a formidable 209/5, only to see Punjab Kings (PBKS) chase it down in a nail-biting finish, winning by five wickets and marking their ninth successful 200+ chase of the tournament, more than any other team this season.
CSK’s innings was a blend of aggression and calculated strokeplay. Ayush Mhatre laid a solid foundation at the top, scoring 73 off 43 balls, blending power and placement to keep the scoreboard ticking. Sarfaraz Khan injected momentum with a blistering 32 off just 12 balls, punishing loose deliveries from PBKS bowlers before falling to Vijaykumar Vyshak. The innings was further boosted by Shivam Dube, whose unbeaten 45 in the death overs accelerated CSK to 209, exploiting gaps behind the infield and smashing crucial boundaries. Contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson in the early overs ensured a healthy run rate, while Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen picked key wickets but were expensive in the final overs.
Chasing 210, PBKS got off to a flying start. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with aggressive hitting, Arya smashing multiple sixes in the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings beautifully, pacing his innings with singles and boundaries, reaching a crucial fifty to keep the chase on track. Despite losing Connolly and Prbhsimran at pivotal moments, PBKS maintained composure. A mid-overs mix-up led to Prbhsimran Singh’s run-out, but the experienced pairing of Iyer and Wadhera steadied the innings.
The final overs were a spectacle, with PBKS needing 33 off 24 balls and the CSK bowlers trying everything to defend. Marcus Stoinis and Shashank delivered under pressure, hitting vital boundaries and ensuring PBKS crossed the finish line with 12 needed off the last over.
This match highlighted CSK’s batting depth and aggressive approach but showcased PBKS’ resilience, strategic running, and finishing ability. Chepauk witnessed yet another classic IPL thriller, with Punjab’s fearless chase earning them a memorable victory over the five-time champions in front of a raucous crowd.
CSK 1st innings scorecard:
|Chennai Super Kings Inning
|209-5 (20 ov) CRR:10.45
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sanju Samson (WK)
|c P Singh b XC Bartlett
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)
|c N Wadhera b Y Chahal
|28
|22
|2
|0
|127.27
|Ayush Mhatre
|c Y Chahal b V Vijaykumar
|73
|43
|6
|5
|169.77
|Shivam Dube
|Not out
|45
|27
|5
|1
|166.67
|Kartik Sharma
|lbw b M Jansen
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Sarfaraz Khan
|c N Wadhera b V Vijaykumar
|32
|12
|6
|1
|266.67
|Prashant Veer
|Not out
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|Extras
|17 (b 1, Ib 0, w 15, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|209 (5 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Noor Ahmad,Anshul Kamboj,Matt Henry,Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Fall of Wickets
|14-1(Sanju Samson 1.6),110-2(Ruturaj Gaikwad 11.1),123-3(Ayush Mhatre 12.3),130-4(Kartik Sharma 13.4),168-5(Sarfaraz Khan 16.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|0
|41
|0
|0
|3
|10.25
|Xavier Bartlett
|4
|0
|48
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Marco Jansen
|4
|0
|43
|1
|0
|2
|10.75
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|4
|0
|38
|2
|0
|0
|9.5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3
|0
|21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Marcus Stoinis
|1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|17
IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS playing 11
Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj.
Impact Player: Sarfaraz Khan
Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Priyansh Arya
11:24 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab continue winning streak!
Punjab Kings have chased down 210 on the night, the 9th time they have chased down a 200+ total, more than any other team in the tournament. They beat 5-time champs CSk at their home turf by 5 wickets on the night.
11:18 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab need 12 off 12 balls!
Stoinis and Shashank make sure punjab get the win as they need 12 off 12 now. Both batters getting crucial boundaries in the last over.
11:14 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Double whammy for Punjab!
Double blow for Punjab as Shreyas and Nehal depart on two balls. First one by Kamboj now by Henry as CSK get teir 5th wicket now. Punjab need 24 runs off the last 17 balls
11:12 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Anshul gets his man!
Anshul Kamboj gets the big wicket of Shreyas Iyer right after his fifty. Iyer caught out at deep point by Rahul Chahar. PBKS 186/4 after 17 overs!
11:10 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Fifty from Shreyas!
Shreyas Iyer gets his fifty as he leads his side towards the 210-run chase comfortably
11:04 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS need 33 off 24 balls!
Chahar continues the attack for CSK
Over 16 – 177-3
Over 16 – 177-3
Ball 6 – No run, googly outside off, Wadhera misses the big swipe.
Ball 5 – 1 run, eased to long-on by Wadhera.
Ball 4 – SIX, Wadhera tees off and lofts it down the ground over long-on.
Ball 3 – 1 run, eased to long-on by Wadhera.
Ball 2 – Wide, fired outside off, Iyer lets it go and collects the extra.
Ball 1 – FOUR, short and outside off, Iyer cuts it square on the off-side past Sarfaraz.
11:01 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS well on track!
PBKS need 48 off 30 balls!
Ball 6 – 1 run, full toss at the stumps, Iyer skews it off the outer half to sweeper cover.
Over 15 – 163-3
Ball 6 – 1 run, full toss at the stumps, Iyer skews it off the outer half to sweeper cover.
Ball 5 – SIX, short of length outside off, Iyer pulls it flat and wide of deep mid-wicket.
Ball 4 – FOUR, slower ball into the pitch, Iyer ramps it over short third with ease.
Ball 3 – No run, very full around off, Iyer squeezes the drive to extra cover, straight to Gaikwad.
Ball 2 – 2 runs, full delivery outside off, Iyer drives wide of long-off, Dube fumbles.
Ball 1 – 2 runs, full pitcher outside off, Iyer drives wide of long-off and they run two.
10:57 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shreyas-Nehal running away with it!
Over 14 – 148-3
Ball 6 – No run, short and drifting away, Iyer attempts the cut and is beaten on the top-edge.
Ball 5 – 1 run, wide googly outside off, Shreyas nudges it to deep square leg.
Ball 4 – Wide, sprays the googly outside off, no contact from Iyer.
Ball 3 – 1 run, flighted around leg, Iyer nudges it with soft hands to deep square leg.
Ball 2 – 1 run, Wadhera chops a googly to backward point, Iyer crosses over.
Ball 1 – 1 run, Wadhera slices a drive to backward point, misfield allows the single.
10:45 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Cooper gone!
Cooper Connolly departs as Anshul Kamboj gets his wicket. Caught out at mid off this time on 36 runs. PBKS 127/3 after 11.5 overs!
10:41 PM
CSK vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 117/2 after 11 overs!
Noor Ahmad into the attack for CSK
Ball 6 - Shreyas Iyer takes a single to deep mid-wicket.
Ball 5 - Cooper Connolly nudges the ball for 1 run to long-on.
Ball 4 - Connolly cuts a short ball behind point for FOUR, free-hit delivery.
Ball 3 - Connolly hits another FOUR, slicing behind square on the free-hit.
Ball 2 - Shreyas Iyer clips a leg-lined delivery for 1 run to deep mid-wicket.
Ball 1 - Connolly unleashes a fierce cut for FOUR behind point.
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST