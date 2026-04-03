CSK vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Punjab beat Chennai by 5 wickets, continue winning streak

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a formidable 209/5, only to see Punjab Kings (PBKS) chase it down in a nail-biting finish, winning by five wickets and marking their ninth successful 200+ chase of the tournament, more than any other team this season.

CSK’s innings was a blend of aggression and calculated strokeplay. Ayush Mhatre laid a solid foundation at the top, scoring 73 off 43 balls, blending power and placement to keep the scoreboard ticking. Sarfaraz Khan injected momentum with a blistering 32 off just 12 balls, punishing loose deliveries from PBKS bowlers before falling to Vijaykumar Vyshak. The innings was further boosted by Shivam Dube, whose unbeaten 45 in the death overs accelerated CSK to 209, exploiting gaps behind the infield and smashing crucial boundaries. Contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson in the early overs ensured a healthy run rate, while Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen picked key wickets but were expensive in the final overs.

Chasing 210, PBKS got off to a flying start. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with aggressive hitting, Arya smashing multiple sixes in the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings beautifully, pacing his innings with singles and boundaries, reaching a crucial fifty to keep the chase on track. Despite losing Connolly and Prbhsimran at pivotal moments, PBKS maintained composure. A mid-overs mix-up led to Prbhsimran Singh’s run-out, but the experienced pairing of Iyer and Wadhera steadied the innings.

The final overs were a spectacle, with PBKS needing 33 off 24 balls and the CSK bowlers trying everything to defend. Marcus Stoinis and Shashank delivered under pressure, hitting vital boundaries and ensuring PBKS crossed the finish line with 12 needed off the last over.

This match highlighted CSK’s batting depth and aggressive approach but showcased PBKS’ resilience, strategic running, and finishing ability. Chepauk witnessed yet another classic IPL thriller, with Punjab’s fearless chase earning them a memorable victory over the five-time champions in front of a raucous crowd.