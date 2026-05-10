CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Lucknow on the brink of elimination; Toss at 3 PM IST
The stakes are extremely high for Rishabh Pant and his side, as a defeat today would officially eliminate LSG from the playoff race.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, in a crucial IPL 2026 clash with major playoff implications.
CSK enter this contest in impressive form, having won five of their last seven matches. The five-time champions have also secured back-to-back victories recently, helping them climb up to sixth place in the points table. With momentum on their side, the Super Kings will be eager to extend their winning run and keep their playoff hopes firmly on track.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after a morale-boosting nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, their overall campaign has been inconsistent, with just three wins from 10 matches leaving them stranded at the bottom of the table. The stakes are extremely high for Rishabh Pant and his side, as a defeat today would officially eliminate LSG from the playoff race.
Historically, LSG have enjoyed a slight edge in this matchup, winning three of the six encounters between the two teams. That record could give them some confidence heading into this do-or-die fixture. With CSK aiming to strengthen their position and LSG fighting survival, fans can expect a high-pressure battle in Chennai.
IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG probable Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan
CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 here.
2:41 PM
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!
LSG hold a marginal advantage in this rivalry, having come out on top in three of the six meetings so far. That historical edge may offer them some reassurance going into this must-win contest. While CSK look to consolidate their standing in the points table, LSG are battling to keep their campaign alive, setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes clash in Chennai.
2:31 PM
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG looking to avoid elimination!
Lucknow Super Giants head into this clash on the back of a confidence-lifting nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite that win, their season has been far from stable, managing only three wins in 10 matches and remaining rooted at the bottom of the points table. The pressure is now immense on Rishabh Pant and his team, as anything less than a win today will end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
2:21 PM
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK going strong!
CSK have been in strong touch lately, registering five wins from their last seven outings. The five-time IPL champions have also built momentum with consecutive victories, which has helped them move up to sixth position in the standings. Riding this positive form, Chennai will be aiming to continue their winning run and further strengthen their push for a playoff spot.
2:09 PM
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can LSG stay alive today?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Chennai and Lucknow from Chepauk for the first match of the Sunday double header. With LSG on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race, only a win could ensure their survival today. Toss at 3 PM IST
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First Published: May 10 2026 | 2:08 PM IST