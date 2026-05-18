CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH aim to secure playoff qualification vs CSK; toss at 7 PM

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

CSK are currently fifth on the table with 12 points to their name; a win over SRH will take them back into the top four with 14 points.

On the other hand, SRH, who are sitting in third spot with 14 points, will have the chance to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs if they manage to secure a win over CSK.

Notably, if SRH complete the season double over CSK, second-placed Gujarat Titans will also make their way into the final four.

SRH eye playoff berth

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the opportunity to seal their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs when they face Chennai Super Kings in a high-pressure clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Placed third on the table with 14 points from 12 matches, a victory for SRH would officially confirm their qualification for the knockouts.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the contest searching for consistency after losing two of their last three matches. Their batting collapse against Gujarat Titans, where they were bundled out for just 86, exposed vulnerabilities in the middle order despite having explosive names like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

CSK still fighting

For Chennai Super Kings, the equation is equally straightforward — lose and their playoff hopes could virtually end. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK are currently sixth with 12 points and must win both remaining matches to stay alive in the race for the top four.

Despite injuries and multiple squad changes, CSK have remained competitive with the emergence of youngsters like Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel, while Sanju Samson has added firepower at the top. Their bowling, though, remains a concern after conceding a century opening stand against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game.

IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here