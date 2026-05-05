DC vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes Delhi weather; toss at 7 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter in Delhi today, with both teams hoping to keep their playoff contention alive.

At the moment, DC and CSK are in the middle of the points table with eight points in nine games and will be desperate to secure a win today to push ahead in the race to the playoffs.

Moreover, DC have already lost seven games, which means any more losses and they are all but out of the playoff race.

DC seek consistency after mixed run

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find balance this season, alternating between dominant performances and costly collapses. Their recent win in Jaipur offered a timely boost after three painful losses, including two at home.

The batting unit, led by KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, has shown promise, while Mitchell Starc has added bite to the bowling attack. However, concerns remain around the form of Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan, both of whom have struggled for control and impact. Captain Axar Patel, though, has maintained a composed approach despite the ups and downs.

CSK boosted by Gaikwad form, Dhoni still absent

For Chennai Super Kings, the situation is equally tense. A defeat here could severely dent their playoff hopes. The big talking point remains the absence of MS Dhoni, who is yet to regain full fitness.

However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to form with back-to-back fifties is a major positive. With support from players like Sanju Samson and a young middle order gaining confidence, CSK will look to build on their earlier win over DC this season.

With both teams desperate to stay alive in the race, expect a high-pressure contest under lights.

IPL 2026: DC vs CSK playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between DC skipper Axar Patel and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.