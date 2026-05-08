DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Delhi looking to bounce back at home; Toss at 7 PM IST
Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place on the points table with four wins from 10 matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in Match 51 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8, with both teams desperate to keep their campaigns alive after mixed results this season.
Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place on the points table with four wins from 10 matches. Their recent form has been disappointing, with only two victories in their last eight games, including a home loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.
Kolkata Knight Riders have also endured an inconsistent campaign but seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions sit eighth with three wins in nine matches and will be eager to climb the standings with another positive result. KKR head into this clash high on confidence after a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road.
IPL 2026: DC vs KKR Playing 11
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST.
DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
DC vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here.
5:56 PM
DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR still alive in the race!
Kolkata Knight Riders have experienced a mixed season so far but appear to be regaining momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament. The three-time champions are currently placed eighth on the points table with three victories from nine matches and will be aiming to move higher in the standings with another win. KKR head into this fixture full of confidence after securing an impressive seven-wicket away victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.
5:43 PM
DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC on the lookout for 5th win!
Led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals are currently placed seventh in the standings after registering four wins in 10 matches. Their form has dipped significantly in recent weeks, managing just two victories in their last eight encounters, including a disappointing defeat at home against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.
5:33 PM
DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi looking to bounce back!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi tonight. Delhi will be looking to stay in the playoff race and would like to get some points at home tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:29 PM IST