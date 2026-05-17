DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi take on Rajasthan in battle of survival; toss at 7 PM

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today.

RR are currently fifth on the table with 12 points to their name; a win over DC will take them back into the top four with 14 points.

On the other hand, DC will need a win to avoid becoming the third team to be officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Suryavanshi vs Starc takes centre stage

The clash between Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s attacking strokeplay and Mitchell Starc’s ability to generate early swing and seam could shape the outcome of the match. The Delhi pacer has endured an inconsistent campaign but remains one of the most dangerous new-ball bowlers in world cricket. If Starc finds movement under the Kotla lights, the young RR opener could face his toughest examination yet.

Rajasthan’s batting unit has looked destructive throughout the season, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also contributing heavily. However, skipper Riyan Parag’s form remains a concern after a modest run with the bat despite recently being named India A captain.

Delhi seek answers in bowling

Delhi Capitals’ biggest headache this season has been their bowling attack. Apart from Lungi Ngidi, the pace unit has struggled for consistency, while the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have failed to dominate the middle overs. Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan have leaked runs regularly, something RR’s aggressive top order will target once again.

DC’s batting has largely revolved around KL Rahul, who has been their standout performer this season. But against a strong Royals bowling attack led by Jofra Archer, Delhi’s middle order featuring Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi will need to step up in a contest that could decide their fate in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (capt), Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact players: Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell Starc, Auqib Nabi Dar

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between DC skipper Axar Patel and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

DC vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here