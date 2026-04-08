DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi looking to continue winning streak; Toss at 7 PM IST
Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum as they face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, DC have made an impressive start this year, registering back-to-back victories against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
In contrast, Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats. They were outplayed by Punjab Kings in their opener and then fell heartbreakingly short in a high-scoring chase against Rajasthan Royals, failing to get the required runs off the final two deliveries at their home ground in Ahmedabad.
The Titans will take confidence from the return of their captain Gill, who is back in the squad after recovering from back spasms that ruled him out of the previous match. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been heavily reliant on the sensational form of young batter Sameer Rizvi, who has delivered consecutive match-winning performances with unbeaten scores of 70 and 90.
However, DC still have a few areas to address, with experienced names like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana yet to make a significant impact this season. The absence of star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc also remains a concern for the home side.
IPL 2026: DC vs GT probable playing 11
Delhi Capitals probable playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans probable playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7 PM IST.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs GT match.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:42 PM
DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Head-to-Head stats in Delhi!
As far as the head-to-head stats in Delhi ar concerned, Gujarat have the edge for now, winning 2 out of the 3 encounters against Delhi while Delhi just have a solitary win against GT at home.
6:29 PM
DC vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than half an hur away from the toss to take place in Delhi now with fans getting ready for another exciting clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
6:17 PM
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC still a work in progress?
Delhi Capitals still have some issues to resolve, as seasoned players like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana are yet to find form this season. Additionally, the team continues to feel the impact of missing their star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.
6:05 PM
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Gill return set to boost squad!
The Titans will be boosted by the comeback of their captain Shubman Gill, who has recovered from back spasms that kept him out of their last game and is now back in the playing squad.
5:54 PM
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT struggling at the moment!
Gujarat Titans have had a shaky start to the tournament, enduring back-to-back losses. They were dominated by Punjab Kings in their opening game and then narrowly missed out in a thrilling chase against Rajasthan Royals, falling short of the target by just two runs in the final two balls at their home venue in Ahmedabad.
5:42 PM
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hosts looking confident this year!
After falling just short of the playoffs last season, Delhi Capitals have kicked off IPL 2026 strongly, securing consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
5:40 PM
DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can DC continue winning run tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans from New Delhi. With Axar Patel and his team still unbeaten this season, it will be interesting to see how they handle the challenge posed by Gujarat tonight, and whether they can continue their excellent run. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:37 PM IST