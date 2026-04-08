DC vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Delhi looking to continue winning streak; Toss at 7 PM IST

Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum as they face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of Indian Premier League 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, DC have made an impressive start this year, registering back-to-back victories against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans have struggled to find their rhythm early in the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats. They were outplayed by Punjab Kings in their opener and then fell heartbreakingly short in a high-scoring chase against Rajasthan Royals, failing to get the required runs off the final two deliveries at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

The Titans will take confidence from the return of their captain Gill, who is back in the squad after recovering from back spasms that ruled him out of the previous match. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been heavily reliant on the sensational form of young batter Sameer Rizvi, who has delivered consecutive match-winning performances with unbeaten scores of 70 and 90.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Dhoni yet to get match-fit; set to miss CSK's home game vs DC However, DC still have a few areas to address, with experienced names like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana yet to make a significant impact this season. The absence of star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc also remains a concern for the home side.

IPL 2026: DC vs GT probable playing 11

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.