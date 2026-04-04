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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home
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DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home

Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI skipper today with the all-rounder out due to illness.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC vs MI IPL 2026

DC vs MI IPL 2026

Sameer Rizvi delivered a stunning performance, smashing 90 off just 51 balls to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash on Saturday. His explosive innings ensured the chase was completed with ease, highlighting his growing influence in the side.

Mumbai Indians posted 162/6 in their 20 overs but struggled to build meaningful partnerships throughout the innings. Rohit Sharma led the scoring with 35, while Suryakumar Yadav added a crucial 51 in the middle overs. Naman Dhir chipped in with 28, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact. Delhi’s bowling unit, led by Mukesh Kumar’s impressive 2/26, kept the opposition in check with disciplined spells.

In response, Delhi Capitals had an early setback, losing KL Rahul and Nitish Rana cheaply. However, Pathum Nissanka steadied the innings with a brisk 44, setting the platform for Rizvi to take control. The young batter played an aggressive knock, smashing seven fours and seven sixes, dismantling the Mumbai attack.

Delhi eventually chased down the target in just 18.1 overs, sealing a convincing win and gaining valuable momentum in the tournament.

  MI 1st innings scorecard: 
Mumbai Indians Inning
162-6 (20 ov) CRR:8.10
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Ryan Rickelton (WK) c A Patel b M Kumar 9 11 2 0 81.82  
Rohit Sharma c N Rana b A Patel 35 26 5 1 134.62  
N. Tilak Varma c & b M Kumar 0 2 0 0 0  
Surya Kumar Yadav (C) lbw b L Ngidi 51 36 3 2 141.67  
Sherfane Rutherford c M Kumar b V Nigam 5 7 1 0 71.43  
Naman Dhir c T Stubbs b T. Natarajan 28 21 2 1 133.33  
Mitchell Santner Not out 18 13 2 0 138.46  
Corbin Bosch Not out 11 4 2 0 275  
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 1, w 4, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 162 (6 wkts, 20 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Shardul Thakur,Deepak Chahar,Jasprit Bumrah  
Fall of Wickets
18-1(Ryan Rickelton 2.3),18-2(N. Tilak Varma 2.5),71-3(Rohit Sharma 9.3),85-4(Sherfane Rutherford 11.5),122-5(Surya Kumar Yadav 15.3),146-6(Naman Dhir 18.4)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mukesh Kumar 3 0 26 2 0 1 8.67
Lungisani Ngidi 4 0 34 1 0 1 8.5
Axar Patel 4 0 22 1 0 1 5.5
Vipraj Nigam 3 0 24 1 0 1 8
Kuldeep Yadav 3 0 31 0 0 0 10.33
T. Natarajan 3 0 24 1 0 0 8
     
IPL 2026: DC vs MI probable playing 11
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi
 
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Impact Player: Suryakumar Yadav
 
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs MI match.
 
7:02 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC remain unbeaten!

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets as Sameer Rizvi's 90 runs help them get their 2nd consecutive win this season. Their first one at home too. MI leave Delhi with 1 win in 2 games now.
6:57 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 11 off 18 balls!

Score after over: 152-4
Runs this over: 3
Batsmen: David Miller 11 (14), Tristan Stubbs 1 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 3-0-35-1
 
16.1: 2 runs – Rizvi pulls a very full delivery through midwicket.
16.2: WICKET – Sameer Rizvi out, caught by Tilak Varma at long-off. Rizvi departs after a brilliant 90 off 51 balls (7 fours, 7 sixes). Big ovation from the crowd.
16.3: 1 run – Stubbs plays his first run, easing the ball towards long-off.
16.4: No run – full on the pads, Miller flicks, deflected by Ryan Rickelton.
16.5: No run – overpitched outside off, Miller drives to extra cover.
6:54 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi misses out on hundred!

Bosch gets the big wicket of Sameer Rizvi as he is dismissed on 90 runs, missing out on his 100.
6:50 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 14 off 24 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 88 (49), David Miller 11 (11)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-0
 
15.1: 1 run – Rizvi dabs a slower short-of-length delivery to the left of short third man; Miller pushes for a single.
15.2: 4 runs – Miller drives a length ball outside off through the covers for his first boundary.
15.3: No run – slower ball, Miller presses forward but doesn’t get runs.
15.4: Wide – low full toss, down leg, called wide.
15.4: 4 runs – Miller flicks a full toss on leg through mid-wicket for another boundary.
15.5: No run – slower full-length ball, blocked into the leg side.
15.6: No run – dot ball, pushed defensively by Miller.
6:44 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 25 off 30 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 87 (48), David Miller 2 (6)
Bowler: Shardul Thakur 2-0-33-0
 
14.1: 4 runs – Rizvi plays a slow, short, wide delivery over backward point.
14.2: 1 run – Rizvi flicks a slower short ball off his body to fine leg.
14.3: 1 run – Miller pushes an off-speed length ball to cover.
14.4: 4 runs – Rizvi punishes an overpitched delivery, drives it left of mid-off.
14.5: Wide – too wide outside off, left alone.
14.5: No run – short slower ball, Rizvi misses a glide to third man.
14.6: 6 runs – Rizvi smashes a big six.
6:33 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 55 off 42 balls!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 59(37), David Miller 1(5)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-10-0
Runs in over: 1
 
Rizvi, no run – slower ball outside off, faint edge to keeper.
Rizvi, no run – good length, dabbed to short third man.
Rizvi, 1 run – full and angling in, inside edge to pad, shy at stumps missed.
Miller, no run – slower ball, pulls early, misses.
Miller, no run – short of length outside off, guided to backward point.
6:27 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 2nd consecutive fifty for Rizvi!

Sameer Rizvi has continued his purple patch with a 31-ball fifty on the night for DC. He is orchestrating the chase for Delhi now. DC 107/3 within 12 overs with the hosts needing 56 off 48 balls now.
6:24 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi hitting big!

DC 93/3 after 11 overs
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 45 (29), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 2-0-32-0
 
10.1: 0 run – Rizvi cuts a width outside off, finds backward point.
10.2: FOUR – Rizvi picks a pitched-up delivery outside off, walks across and drives it over mid-off.
10.3: FOUR – Short delivery, Rizvi crouches and flicks it smartly over the keeper’s head.
10.4: 0 run – Rizvi tries to pull but misses, under-edge beaten.
10.5: SIX – Rizvi smashes a width over deep backward point with quick hands.
10.6: SIX – Another massive shot, this time straight over mid-off, 135.9 kph.
6:20 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 73/3 at the halfway stage!

Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 25 (23), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Mitchell Santner 3-0-22-1
 
9.1: FOUR – Sameer Rizvi cuts a short, wide delivery past point for four.
9.2: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi drives a flighted ball outside off to long-off for a single.
9.3: 1 run – Pathum Nissanka sweeps a slower, wide ball, just ahead of deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi works a toss-up on middle through mid-wicket.
9.5: WICKET – Pathum Nissanka c Mayank Markande b Mitchell Santner for 44 (30) [4s-6s 1]. Top-edge on the pull, Markande slides to take a fine catch.
9.6: 0 run – David Miller defends a tossed-up delivery outside off.
6:18 PM

DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Santner breaks the partnership!

Santner breaks the 66-run partnership as Nissanka makes way on 44 after a good knock for DC. DC 73/3 within 10 overs
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Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket News Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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