DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home

Sameer Rizvi delivered a stunning performance, smashing 90 off just 51 balls to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash on Saturday. His explosive innings ensured the chase was completed with ease, highlighting his growing influence in the side.

Mumbai Indians posted 162/6 in their 20 overs but struggled to build meaningful partnerships throughout the innings. Rohit Sharma led the scoring with 35, while Suryakumar Yadav added a crucial 51 in the middle overs. Naman Dhir chipped in with 28, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact. Delhi’s bowling unit, led by Mukesh Kumar’s impressive 2/26, kept the opposition in check with disciplined spells.

In response, Delhi Capitals had an early setback, losing KL Rahul and Nitish Rana cheaply. However, Pathum Nissanka steadied the innings with a brisk 44, setting the platform for Rizvi to take control. The young batter played an aggressive knock, smashing seven fours and seven sixes, dismantling the Mumbai attack.

Delhi eventually chased down the target in just 18.1 overs, sealing a convincing win and gaining valuable momentum in the tournament.