DC vs MI LIVE HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rizvi's 90 steers Delhi to 6-wicket win against Mumbai at home
Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya as MI skipper today with the all-rounder out due to illness.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
MI 1st innings scorecard:
|Mumbai Indians Inning
|162-6 (20 ov) CRR:8.10
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ryan Rickelton (WK)
|c A Patel b M Kumar
|9
|11
|2
|0
|81.82
|Rohit Sharma
|c N Rana b A Patel
|35
|26
|5
|1
|134.62
|N. Tilak Varma
|c & b M Kumar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Surya Kumar Yadav (C)
|lbw b L Ngidi
|51
|36
|3
|2
|141.67
|Sherfane Rutherford
|c M Kumar b V Nigam
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|Naman Dhir
|c T Stubbs b T. Natarajan
|28
|21
|2
|1
|133.33
|Mitchell Santner
|Not out
|18
|13
|2
|0
|138.46
|Corbin Bosch
|Not out
|11
|4
|2
|0
|275
|Extras
|5 (b 0, Ib 1, w 4, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|162 (6 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Shardul Thakur,Deepak Chahar,Jasprit Bumrah
|Fall of Wickets
|18-1(Ryan Rickelton 2.3),18-2(N. Tilak Varma 2.5),71-3(Rohit Sharma 9.3),85-4(Sherfane Rutherford 11.5),122-5(Surya Kumar Yadav 15.3),146-6(Naman Dhir 18.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mukesh Kumar
|3
|0
|26
|2
|0
|1
|8.67
|Lungisani Ngidi
|4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|8.5
|Axar Patel
|4
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|5.5
|Vipraj Nigam
|3
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Kuldeep Yadav
|3
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|10.33
|T. Natarajan
|3
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|8
IPL 2026: DC vs MI probable playing 11
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Player: Suryakumar Yadav
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 live telecast: The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs MI match.
7:02 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC remain unbeaten!
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets as Sameer Rizvi's 90 runs help them get their 2nd consecutive win this season. Their first one at home too. MI leave Delhi with 1 win in 2 games now.
6:57 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 11 off 18 balls!
Score after over: 152-4
Runs this over: 3
Batsmen: David Miller 11 (14), Tristan Stubbs 1 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 3-0-35-1
16.1: 2 runs – Rizvi pulls a very full delivery through midwicket.
16.2: WICKET – Sameer Rizvi out, caught by Tilak Varma at long-off. Rizvi departs after a brilliant 90 off 51 balls (7 fours, 7 sixes). Big ovation from the crowd.
16.3: 1 run – Stubbs plays his first run, easing the ball towards long-off.
16.4: No run – full on the pads, Miller flicks, deflected by Ryan Rickelton.
16.5: No run – overpitched outside off, Miller drives to extra cover.
6:54 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi misses out on hundred!
Bosch gets the big wicket of Sameer Rizvi as he is dismissed on 90 runs, missing out on his 100.
6:50 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 14 off 24 balls!
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 88 (49), David Miller 11 (11)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-0
15.1: 1 run – Rizvi dabs a slower short-of-length delivery to the left of short third man; Miller pushes for a single.
15.2: 4 runs – Miller drives a length ball outside off through the covers for his first boundary.
15.3: No run – slower ball, Miller presses forward but doesn’t get runs.
15.4: Wide – low full toss, down leg, called wide.
15.4: 4 runs – Miller flicks a full toss on leg through mid-wicket for another boundary.
15.5: No run – slower full-length ball, blocked into the leg side.
15.6: No run – dot ball, pushed defensively by Miller.
6:44 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 25 off 30 balls!
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 87 (48), David Miller 2 (6)
Bowler: Shardul Thakur 2-0-33-0
14.1: 4 runs – Rizvi plays a slow, short, wide delivery over backward point.
14.2: 1 run – Rizvi flicks a slower short ball off his body to fine leg.
14.3: 1 run – Miller pushes an off-speed length ball to cover.
14.4: 4 runs – Rizvi punishes an overpitched delivery, drives it left of mid-off.
14.5: Wide – too wide outside off, left alone.
14.5: No run – short slower ball, Rizvi misses a glide to third man.
14.6: 6 runs – Rizvi smashes a big six.
6:33 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 55 off 42 balls!
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 59(37), David Miller 1(5)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-10-0
Runs in over: 1
Rizvi, no run – slower ball outside off, faint edge to keeper.
Rizvi, no run – good length, dabbed to short third man.
Rizvi, 1 run – full and angling in, inside edge to pad, shy at stumps missed.
Miller, no run – slower ball, pulls early, misses.
Miller, no run – short of length outside off, guided to backward point.
6:27 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 2nd consecutive fifty for Rizvi!
Sameer Rizvi has continued his purple patch with a 31-ball fifty on the night for DC. He is orchestrating the chase for Delhi now. DC 107/3 within 12 overs with the hosts needing 56 off 48 balls now.
6:24 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rizvi hitting big!
DC 93/3 after 11 overs
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 45 (29), David Miller 0 (1)
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 45 (29), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Corbin Bosch 2-0-32-0
10.1: 0 run – Rizvi cuts a width outside off, finds backward point.
10.2: FOUR – Rizvi picks a pitched-up delivery outside off, walks across and drives it over mid-off.
10.3: FOUR – Short delivery, Rizvi crouches and flicks it smartly over the keeper’s head.
10.4: 0 run – Rizvi tries to pull but misses, under-edge beaten.
10.5: SIX – Rizvi smashes a width over deep backward point with quick hands.
10.6: SIX – Another massive shot, this time straight over mid-off, 135.9 kph.
6:20 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 73/3 at the halfway stage!
Batsmen: Sameer Rizvi 25 (23), David Miller 0 (1)
Bowler: Mitchell Santner 3-0-22-1
9.1: FOUR – Sameer Rizvi cuts a short, wide delivery past point for four.
9.2: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi drives a flighted ball outside off to long-off for a single.
9.3: 1 run – Pathum Nissanka sweeps a slower, wide ball, just ahead of deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4: 1 run – Sameer Rizvi works a toss-up on middle through mid-wicket.
9.5: WICKET – Pathum Nissanka c Mayank Markande b Mitchell Santner for 44 (30) [4s-6s 1]. Top-edge on the pull, Markande slides to take a fine catch.
9.6: 0 run – David Miller defends a tossed-up delivery outside off.
6:18 PM
DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Santner breaks the partnership!
Santner breaks the 66-run partnership as Nissanka makes way on 44 after a good knock for DC. DC 73/3 within 10 overs
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST