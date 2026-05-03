GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab look to get back on winning ways; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GT are currently sitting fifth on the points table and will be hoping to break into the top four with a big win over the table-toppers today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, with both teams hoping to push ahead in the race to the playoffs.
A win for PBKS today will almost seal their place in the top four, while a win for GT will put them level with other teams in the upper half of the table.
PBKS eye quick rebound
Punjab’s impressive six-match winning streak was halted by Rajasthan Royals, exposing some cracks, particularly in their bowling and fielding. While their batting has been their biggest strength, with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh providing strong starts and Shreyas Iyer anchoring the middle order, their bowlers have struggled to control games.
Dropped catches and inconsistent execution have added pressure on the batting unit. As the tournament intensifies, Punjab will need sharper discipline with the ball to maintain their top position.
GT building momentum
Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, appear to be finding rhythm after a stop-start campaign. Wins over Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lifted them into contention.
Their batting largely depends on Sai Sudharsan, Gill and Jos Buttler, though contributions from Washington Sundar and Jason Holder have added balance. With their bowling unit showing improved control in the last outing, Gujarat will aim to sustain the momentum and push for a third consecutive win.
IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Xavier Bartlett
GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:00 PM
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Current points table standings
|IPL 2026 points table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|2
|RCB
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.42
|3
|SRH
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.832
|4
|RR
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.51
|5
|GT
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.192
|6
|CSK
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|0.005
|7
|DC
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.895
|8
|KKR
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|MI
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.803
|10
|LSG
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
5:51 PM
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS probable playing 11
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Xavier Bartlett
5:40 PM
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu
5:30 PM
GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 46 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT will be looking to secure their third win of the season, while PBKS will be looking to get back on the winning ways after suffering their first loss in the last game. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 5:30 PM IST