GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT, SRH look to secure top spot on points table; toss at 7 PM

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, with the top spot on the points table on the line.

At the moment, both SRH and GT have 14 points from 11 matches, which means the winner of the game will not only take the top spot on the points table, but will also almost punch their ticket to the playoffs with 16 points.

Gill, Sudharsan key to Gujarat’s batting stability

Gujarat Titans’ resurgence has largely been built around the consistency of captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order. The duo has provided stability in the powerplay before accelerating later in the innings, giving GT a balanced batting approach.

Experienced players like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar add depth and flexibility to the middle order. Their bowling unit has also improved significantly, with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada finding rhythm alongside Rashid Khan’s control in the middle overs.

However, Gujarat still remain vulnerable whenever the top order fails, often leaving too much responsibility on the finishers to rescue the innings.

SRH’s explosive batting faces disciplined GT attack

Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their destructive batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, a group that has powered the team past 200 on eight occasions this season.

Their fearless approach has made SRH one of the most dangerous batting units in IPL 2026. Pat Cummins’ return has strengthened the bowling attack, while Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has impressed with 16 wickets.

However, SRH’s aggressive style has sometimes led to collapses after early wickets, exposing a fragile middle order. Gujarat Titans will look to capitalise through the disciplined bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and SRH skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here