GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT, SRH look to secure top spot on points table; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GT and SRH will have the chance to claim the top spot on the points table if they walk away with two full points today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, with the top spot on the points table on the line.
At the moment, both SRH and GT have 14 points from 11 matches, which means the winner of the game will not only take the top spot on the points table, but will also almost punch their ticket to the playoffs with 16 points.
Gill, Sudharsan key to Gujarat’s batting stability
Gujarat Titans’ resurgence has largely been built around the consistency of captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order. The duo has provided stability in the powerplay before accelerating later in the innings, giving GT a balanced batting approach.
Experienced players like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar add depth and flexibility to the middle order. Their bowling unit has also improved significantly, with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada finding rhythm alongside Rashid Khan’s control in the middle overs.
However, Gujarat still remain vulnerable whenever the top order fails, often leaving too much responsibility on the finishers to rescue the innings.
SRH’s explosive batting faces disciplined GT attack
Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their destructive batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, a group that has powered the team past 200 on eight occasions this season.
Their fearless approach has made SRH one of the most dangerous batting units in IPL 2026. Pat Cummins’ return has strengthened the bowling attack, while Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has impressed with 16 wickets.
However, SRH’s aggressive style has sometimes led to collapses after early wickets, exposing a fragile middle order. Gujarat Titans will look to capitalise through the disciplined bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.
IPL 2026: GT vs SRH playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and SRH skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
GT vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here
5:50 PM
GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH probable playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Impact players: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey
5:40 PM
GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra
5:30 PM
GT vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 56 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are currently on 14 points and will be looking to all but confirm their playoff spot with a win today. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:30 PM IST