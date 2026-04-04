GT vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RR edge out last ball thriller vs GT, beat them by 6 runs

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals (RR) edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs in a last-ball thriller to claim their second consecutive win of the IPL 2026 season. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats as RR posted a formidable 210/6, setting a challenging target for GT.

RR’s innings got off to a brisk start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who raced to 55 off 36 balls, combining elegant drives with sharp running between the wickets. He was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over, leaving RR with momentum but a couple of wickets down. Riyan Parag added quickfire contributions, including a six, before falling for 8, keeping the scoreboard ticking but highlighting the need for a strong middle-order performance.

Enter Shimron Hetmyer, whose arrival sparked a brief flurry of boundaries, hitting two consecutive sixes in the 14th over off Prasidh Krishna. Hetmyer’s innings, however, lasted just 18 balls as he was caught by Mohammed Siraj, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease. Jurel anchored the innings beautifully, reaching his fifty in the 16th over and continuing to accelerate in the latter stages. He unleashed a massive six over cow corner and remained unbeaten on 75 off 39 balls. Ravindra Jadeja provided support with useful lower-order runs, finishing unbeaten on 3, ensuring RR crossed the 200-run mark.

GT’s bowlers had moments of success, with Rabada claiming two crucial wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one. Ashok Sharma and Siraj also chipped in with timely breakthroughs. Despite these efforts, RR’s smart batting and well-constructed partnerships kept the innings alive, with aggressive stroke play at key intervals putting pressure on the GT chasing side.

GT’s chase started positively but faltered under RR’s sustained pressure. The penultimate over saw Rashid Khan run out, leaving GT needing seven off the last ball. Despite a valiant effort by Rabada and Khan, RR held their nerve to seal a thrilling six-run victory.

This win reinforces RR’s momentum early in the season, while GT will rue their inability to capitalize on key moments, particularly in the death overs, in a match that showcased the drama, intensity, and unpredictability of IPL cricket.