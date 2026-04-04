GT vs RR HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RR edge out last ball thriller vs GT, beat them by 6 runs
Tushar Deshpande successfully defended 11 runs in his last over to hand RR their 2nd consecutive win of the season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals (RR) edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs in a last-ball thriller to claim their second consecutive win of the IPL 2026 season. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats as RR posted a formidable 210/6, setting a challenging target for GT.
RR’s innings got off to a brisk start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who raced to 55 off 36 balls, combining elegant drives with sharp running between the wickets. He was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over, leaving RR with momentum but a couple of wickets down. Riyan Parag added quickfire contributions, including a six, before falling for 8, keeping the scoreboard ticking but highlighting the need for a strong middle-order performance.
Enter Shimron Hetmyer, whose arrival sparked a brief flurry of boundaries, hitting two consecutive sixes in the 14th over off Prasidh Krishna. Hetmyer’s innings, however, lasted just 18 balls as he was caught by Mohammed Siraj, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease. Jurel anchored the innings beautifully, reaching his fifty in the 16th over and continuing to accelerate in the latter stages. He unleashed a massive six over cow corner and remained unbeaten on 75 off 39 balls. Ravindra Jadeja provided support with useful lower-order runs, finishing unbeaten on 3, ensuring RR crossed the 200-run mark.
GT’s bowlers had moments of success, with Rabada claiming two crucial wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one. Ashok Sharma and Siraj also chipped in with timely breakthroughs. Despite these efforts, RR’s smart batting and well-constructed partnerships kept the innings alive, with aggressive stroke play at key intervals putting pressure on the GT chasing side.
GT’s chase started positively but faltered under RR’s sustained pressure. The penultimate over saw Rashid Khan run out, leaving GT needing seven off the last ball. Despite a valiant effort by Rabada and Khan, RR held their nerve to seal a thrilling six-run victory.
This win reinforces RR’s momentum early in the season, while GT will rue their inability to capitalize on key moments, particularly in the death overs, in a match that showcased the drama, intensity, and unpredictability of IPL cricket.
RR 1st innings scorecard:
|Rajasthan Royals Inning
|210-6 (20 ov) CRR:10.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b K Rabada
|55
|36
|6
|3
|152.78
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|c G Phillips b R Khan
|31
|18
|5
|1
|172.22
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c J Buttler b M Siraj
|75
|42
|5
|5
|178.57
|Riyan Parag (C)
|c K Kushagra b MP Krishna
|8
|4
|0
|1
|200
|Shimron Hetmyer
|c M Siraj b A Sharma
|18
|8
|1
|2
|225
|Donovan Ferreira
|c G Phillips b K Rabada
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100
|Jofra Archer
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Extras
|14 (b 0, Ib 1, w 13, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|210 (6 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Nandre Burger,Tushar Deshpande,Sandeep Sharma
|Fall of Wickets
|70-1(Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 6.2),126-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 12.3),135-3(Riyan Parag 13.2),165-4(Shimron Hetmyer 15.3),166-5(Donovan Ferreira 16.1),205-6(Dhruv Jurel 19.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|48
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|0
|42
|2
|0
|3
|10.5
|Ashok Sharma
|4
|0
|37
|1
|0
|2
|9.25
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|43
|1
|0
|1
|10.75
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|39
|1
|0
|2
|9.75
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
RR playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma
Impact subs: Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey
11:24 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR win the last ball thriller!!
Rajasthan Royals have won the last ball thriller, beating Gujarat Titans by 6 runs on the night in Ahmedabad. An incredible nail biter witnessed by the fans as RR get their 2nd consecutive win of the season
11:23 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rashid Khan caught out!
Rashid Khan is caught out by Archer as Tushar Deshpande gets a big wicket on the penultimate delivery. 7 to win off 1 now. 6 for the super over!!
11:18 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 11 off 6 balls!
Gujarat need 11 runs off the last over now with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada in the middle. Rabada will be on strike for the last over now after the single on the last ball.
11:10 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 15 off 12 balls!
Sharma continues the attack for GT
Ball 6 – SINGLE! Rashid Khan nudges it to cover for a quick run.
Ball 5 – TWO RUNS! Rashid flicks a low full toss on the pads backward of square leg and races for the second; Jadeja fields but the throw is not close.
Ball 4 – SINGLE! Rabada slices a low full toss outside off to sweeper cover; the ball bounces.
Ball 3 – SIX! Rabada goes big! Slower ball outside off, Rabada bends back and smokes it straight down the ground, landing just in front of the sightscreen.
Ball 2 – SINGLE! Rashid guides a length delivery near off through backward point.
Ball 1 – FOUR! Rashid opens with a boundary to start the over.
11:05 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT need 30 off 18 balls!
Bishnoi continues the attack for LSG
Ball 6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada drives straight down the ground.
Ball 5 – Dot ball, quicker delivery rushes Rabada; he stabs it to point.
Ball 4 – Dot ball, a wrong ‘un skids across, Rabada pokes and is beaten on the outside edge.
Ball 3 – SINGLE! Rashid Khan defends to the off-side; Rabada calls him through for a quick run.
Ball 2 – FOUR! Rashid Khan opens the bat face and guides a short leg-break behind square on the off-side.
Ball 1 – SINGLE! Rabada hangs back to a googly around off and works it to long-on.
10:57 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Shahrukh run-out by Jadeja!
Bishnoi continues the attack for LSG
Ball 6 – Dot ball, Rabada stays at the crease defending a googly around off.
Ball 5 – Rashid Khan is run out by Shahrukh Khan! 2 runs completed. A risky call on the third run goes against them.
Ball 4 – FOUR! Rashid Khan gets an inside-edge that flies over the stumps, umpire signals four runs.
Ball 3 – Rahul Tewatia smashes a SIX over deep backward point with a reverse sweep.
Ball 2 – WICKET! Rahul Tewatia caught by Dhruv Jurel. Bishnoi claims his fourth wicket, turning the game around.
Ball 1 – FOUR! Start of the over with a clean shot from Tewatia.
10:50 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi bags a 4-fer!
Ravi Bishnoi is the main man for Rajasthan right now as he picks his 4th wicket, taking out lethal finisher Rahul Tewatia out of the game. GT 155/6 now.
10:47 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Jos Buttler gone!
Another big wicket for GT as Jos Buttler departs in his twenties. GT in trouble with 5 wickets down now. GT 145/5 after 14 overs!
10:38 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi gets 2 in 1 over!
Washington Sundar makes way as well after a boundary as RR get their 4th wicket now. 3 for Bishnoi now!
10:36 PM
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bishnoi strikes again!
Ravi Bishnoi coming in handy again as he takes another big wicket of Glenn Phillips on just 3 runs. GT lose 3rd wicket quickly. GT 127/3 now
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:52 PM IST