KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT look to secure playoffs spot; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: If GT manage to complete the season double over KKR, they will become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today.
GT are currently second on the table with 16 points to their name; a win over KKR will take them to 18, making them the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
Varun’s return boosts KKR
KKR are likely to receive a major boost with Varun Chakravarthy expected to return after missing the previous match due to injury. Alongside Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will once again carry the responsibility of controlling the middle overs on a surface that has helped bowlers this season.
Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Rinku Singh remain key for KKR’s batting unit, which has lacked stability. The team will also hope experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green deliver under pressure.
Gujarat Titans eye top-two finish
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the strongest teams this season with five consecutive victories. Their balanced bowling attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder, has played a huge role in their rise near the top of the table.
Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been the backbone of GT’s batting line-up, consistently providing strong starts. Sudharsan is once again among the leading run-scorers of the season, while Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar add depth to the middle order.
With a top-two finish firmly in sight, Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning momentum, while KKR face a battle for survival in front of their home crowd.
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips
KKR vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
KKR vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
KKR vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 here
5:50 PM
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips
5:40 PM
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR probable playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini
5:30 PM
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). It will be an important game as GT, with a win today, has the chance to become the first team to confirm their place in the playoffs. On the other hand, KKR will need two points to stay alive in the tournament. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST