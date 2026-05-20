KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Must win game for Kolkata at home; Toss at 7 PM IST
KKR remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four and know that a convincing victory against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances of qualification.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 65 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens tonight, in what promises to be a crucial clash for the home side’s playoff ambitions. KKR remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four and know that a convincing victory against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances of qualification.
Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata-based franchise will aim to deliver under pressure and avoid any slip-ups at this decisive stage of the tournament. With one more league fixture still to come after this encounter, KKR will be eyeing momentum as they push for a late surge into the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians enter the contest with no pressure of qualification after already being knocked out of the playoff race. However, the five-time champions still have an opportunity to finish their campaign strongly and disrupt the plans of teams fighting for qualification. Hardik Pandya is expected to return to lead the side, which could result in a few tactical and personnel changes in the MI playing XI for this encounter at Eden Gardens
IPL 2026: KKR vs MI probable Playing 11
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Impact Player: Finn Allen
KKR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
KKR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here.
6:16 PM
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!
Mumbai Indians have enjoyed complete dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history, winning 25 of the 36 meetings between the two sides. KKR, meanwhile, have managed just 11 victories against the five-time champions. Over the years, MI have consistently troubled Kolkata in crucial encounters, making this one of the most one-sided rivalries in the tournament. However, KKR will hope to improve that record and keep their playoff hopes alive in this important clash at Eden Gardens.
6:05 PM
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the pitch tonight?
Players are expected to battle tough conditions in this mid-week clash, with humid weather and sparse crowd pockets likely at Eden Gardens. The pitch is expected to be the same strip that was used during the KKR vs RR encounter earlier this season, where Varun Chakaravarthy starred with figures of 3/14 on a dry surface to help Kolkata Knight Riders end their losing run.
Positioned towards one side of the square, the wicket also creates uneven boundary dimensions, with nearly a 12-metre difference between the two sides. Conditions in Kolkata remain extremely hot and sticky, with temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the match.
Positioned towards one side of the square, the wicket also creates uneven boundary dimensions, with nearly a 12-metre difference between the two sides. Conditions in Kolkata remain extremely hot and sticky, with temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the match.
5:55 PM
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hardik-Surya set to return for MI!
Mumbai Indians head into the match without the pressure of playoff qualification after already being eliminated from the tournament. However, the five-time champions still have the chance to end their season on a positive note while also denting the qualification hopes of teams still in contention. Hardik Pandya is likely to return as captain for the clash at Eden Gardens, and his comeback could bring a few tactical tweaks and changes to the MI playing combination.
5:45 PM
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can KKR hold their nerve?
Captained by Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to hold their nerve and produce a strong performance in this crucial phase of the competition. With another league-stage match remaining after this clash, KKR will be hoping to build momentum and keep their playoff ambitions alive with a late push toward the top four.
5:35 PM
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Do-or-die clash for KKR tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Kolkata tonight. With KKR one defeat away from elimination from the playoffs race, it is a must win clash for the hosts on the night. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:32 PM IST