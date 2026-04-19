KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR look to end winless streak at home; toss at 3 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: RR, who started their season with four straight wins, would like to get back to winning ways with a win over KKR today after losing to SRH in their last match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens today, with hopes of finally ending their six-game winless streak in the season.
On the other hand, RR, who started their season with four straight wins, would like to get back to winning ways after a big loss to SRH in their last match.
KKR desperate to break winless run at home
Kolkata Knight Riders will head into Sunday’s afternoon clash against Rajasthan Royals knowing that anything less than a win could leave their Indian Premier League campaign hanging by a thread. Still without a victory after six matches, Kolkata have endured a frustrating season in which promising positions have repeatedly slipped away.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane and the team management face growing pressure to turn things around quickly. Their batting has lacked consistency, though Cameron Green finding form in the previous game offers some encouragement. At home, Kolkata will also expect their experienced spin pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to make the most of afternoon conditions at Eden Gardens.
With injuries affecting their pace attack and confidence running low, KKR need a complete performance to finally open their account in front of home fans.
Rajasthan aim to resume winning momentum
Rajasthan Royals, in contrast, arrive as one of the stronger sides this season despite suffering their first defeat in the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Four consecutive wins before that setback have underlined the balance and depth in their squad.
Led by Riyan Parag, Rajasthan will expect a much better showing from a top order that misfired collectively in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have enough firepower to dominate if they settle in.
Their bowling unit, featuring Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma, has also played a major role in their strong start. Rajasthan now have the chance to pile more misery on a struggling Kolkata side and strengthen their position near the top of the table.
IPL 2026: KKR vs RR playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma
KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 3 PM IST.
KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
2:20 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Purple cap leaderboard
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|A Kamboj (CSK)
|6
|6
|13
|3/22
|16.23
|9.73
|10
|0
|0
|M Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|5
|5
|11
|4/28
|16.72
|9.2
|10.9
|1
|0
|B Kumar (RCB)
|6
|6
|10
|3/26
|20
|8.33
|14.4
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|5
|9
|3/32
|18.22
|9.11
|12
|0
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
|5
|5
|9
|4/41
|16.55
|9.31
|10.66
|1
|0
|KH Pandya (RCB)
|6
|6
|8
|2/30
|22.5
|8.57
|15.75
|0
|0
|J Overton (CSK)
|5
|5
|8
|4/18
|17.87
|9.53
|11.25
|1
|0
|E Malinga (SRH)
|6
|6
|8
|3/29
|23.12
|9.73
|14.25
|0
|0
|L Ngidi (DC)
|5
|5
|7
|3/27
|23.57
|8.38
|16.85
|0
|0
|JC Archer (RR)
|5
|5
|7
|2/19
|20.57
|8.47
|14.57
|0
|
0
2:10 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Orange cap leaderboard
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|H Klaasen (SRH)
|6
|6
|0
|283
|62
|47.16
|0
|3
|0
|19
|10
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|4
|4
|0
|251
|86
|62.75
|0
|3
|0
|24
|10
|V Kohli (RCB)
|6
|6
|1
|247
|69*
|49.4
|0
|2
|0
|28
|8
|RM Patidar (RCB)
|6
|6
|1
|230
|63
|46
|0
|2
|0
|12
|22
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|6
|6
|0
|213
|91
|35.5
|0
|2
|1
|22
|12
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|5
|4
|1
|211
|80*
|70.33
|0
|2
|0
|22
|11
|SS Iyer (PBKS)
|5
|4
|1
|203
|69*
|67.66
|0
|3
|0
|14
|14
|PD Salt (RCB)
|6
|6
|0
|202
|78
|33.66
|0
|2
|1
|16
|11
|A Mhatre (CSK)
|6
|6
|0
|201
|73
|33.5
|0
|2
|1
|20
|12
|JC Buttler (GT)
|5
|5
|0
|201
|60
|40.2
|0
|2
|0
|24
|
9
2:02 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Points table
|Rank
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR (No Result)
|P
|NRR
|1
|Punjab Kings
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|+1.067
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|+1.171
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|+0.889
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+0.566
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+0.310
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+0.018
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.780
|8
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.804
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.076
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|
-1.149
1:50 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR probable playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma
1:41 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR probable playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora
1:30 PM
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 28 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). KKR are looking to secure their first win of the season, while RR will be looking to get back on winning ways. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 1:30 PM IST