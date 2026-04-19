KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR look to end winless streak at home; toss at 3 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens today, with hopes of finally ending their six-game winless streak in the season.

On the other hand, RR, who started their season with four straight wins, would like to get back to winning ways after a big loss to SRH in their last match.

KKR desperate to break winless run at home

Kolkata Knight Riders will head into Sunday’s afternoon clash against Rajasthan Royals knowing that anything less than a win could leave their Indian Premier League campaign hanging by a thread. Still without a victory after six matches, Kolkata have endured a frustrating season in which promising positions have repeatedly slipped away.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and the team management face growing pressure to turn things around quickly. Their batting has lacked consistency, though Cameron Green finding form in the previous game offers some encouragement. At home, Kolkata will also expect their experienced spin pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to make the most of afternoon conditions at Eden Gardens.

With injuries affecting their pace attack and confidence running low, KKR need a complete performance to finally open their account in front of home fans.

Rajasthan aim to resume winning momentum

Rajasthan Royals, in contrast, arrive as one of the stronger sides this season despite suffering their first defeat in the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Four consecutive wins before that setback have underlined the balance and depth in their squad.

Led by Riyan Parag, Rajasthan will expect a much better showing from a top order that misfired collectively in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have enough firepower to dominate if they settle in.

Their bowling unit, featuring Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma, has also played a major role in their strong start. Rajasthan now have the chance to pile more misery on a struggling Kolkata side and strengthen their position near the top of the table.

IPL 2026: KKR vs RR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma

KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 3 PM IST.

KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

KKR vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.