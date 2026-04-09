KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: KKR desperate for points at home; Toss at 7 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 action shifts to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for Match 15, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight.

KKR head into this clash with a bit of confidence after earning their first point of the season in their previous outing against Punjab Kings, which ended in a washout. However, despite sharing points, they were under pressure in that game, slipping to 25/2 within the first 3.4 overs. The three-time champions have also struggled with their bowling so far, conceding over 220 runs in both completed matches, and will be looking for a stronger performance with the ball against LSG.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed start to their campaign. After suffering a defeat against Delhi Capitals in their opening match, they bounced back impressively with a comfortable five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. While LSG will be slightly concerned about the inconsistency of their top-order batting, their middle order has shown solidity, and their bowling unit has been in good rhythm.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens key stats With momentum on their side, LSG will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins and strengthen their position in the points table, while KKR will be eager to address their weaknesses and register their first full victory of the season.

IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG probable playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.