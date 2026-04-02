KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: SRH beat hosts KKR by 65 runs to get first points on table
SRH get their first points on the table as KKR's struggle to chase down big totals remains a concern.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a commanding performance at Eden Gardens, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in a thrilling encounter. Powered by aggressive batting and clinical bowling, SRH posted a massive 226/8 and then restricted KKR to 161, showcasing their depth in both departments.
Electing to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start. Abhishek Sharma was explosive in the powerplay, scoring 47 off just 19 balls, combining timing and placement to take full advantage of the field restrictions. Travis Head complemented him well, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Despite losing early wickets, Heinrich Klaasen played a pivotal innings, finishing with a well-timed fifty, while Nitish Reddy added quick runs down the order. The 82-run partnership between Klaasen and Reddy proved crucial in pushing SRH past the 200-run mark.
The innings saw calculated aggression, smart running, and punishing loose deliveries from KKR bowlers. Even though Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets and Vaibhav Arora struck late, SRH’s death-over hitting, including towering sixes from Klaasen and Reddy, ensured a total of 226/8 — a challenging target for KKR.
KKR’s chase started aggressively with Finn Allen hitting back-to-back sixes but was cut short when he was caught by Harsh Dubey for 28 off 7 balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh tried to anchor the innings, with Raghuvanshi reaching his fifty and Rinku striking some big shots, including a six over deep extra cover. However, SRH bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, maintained tight lines and picked wickets at crucial moments.
Unadkat claimed a 3-wicket haul, including the key dismissals of Rinku Singh and Kartik Tyagi (caught behind off an inside edge, confirmed by UltraEdge). Nitish Reddy also struck important blows, including removing Rinku Singh, leaving KKR 161 all out in 19.4 overs. Sunil Narine’s late assault was not enough, as KKR could not recover from the mounting pressure.
With this emphatic win, SRH demonstrated their dominance in batting depth and bowling firepower, while KKR remain winless in two games, struggling to chase totals above 200 in IPL 2026.
SRH 1st innings scorecard:
|Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
|226-8 (20 ov) CRR:11.30
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Travis Head
|c CM Green b K Tyagi
|46
|21
|6
|3
|219.05
|Abhishek Sharma
|c V Chakaravarthy b B Muzarabani
|48
|21
|4
|4
|228.57
|Ishan Kishan (WK/C)
|c R Singh b B Muzarabani
|14
|9
|3
|0
|155.56
|Heinrich Klaasen
|c RM Singh b B Muzarabani
|52
|35
|4
|1
|148.57
|Aniket Verma
|c R Singh b AS Roy
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c V Chakaravarthy b V Arora
|39
|24
|4
|1
|162.5
|Salil Arora
|b V Arora
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harsh Dubey
|Not out
|9
|3
|2
|0
|300
|Shivang Kumar
|c A Rahane b B Muzarabani
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|Extras
|13 (b 0, Ib 4, w 9, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|226 (8 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Jaydev Unadkat,David Payne
|Fall of Wickets
|82-1(Travis Head 5.4),111-2(Ishan Kishan 8.2),112-3(Abhishek Sharma 8.4),118-4(Aniket Verma 9.2),200-5(Nitish Kumar Reddy 18.1),200-6(Salil Arora 18.2),222-7(Heinrich Klaasen 19.4),226-8(Shivang Kumar 19.6)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Vaibhav Arora
|4
|0
|47
|2
|0
|2
|11.75
|Blessing Muzarabani
|4
|0
|41
|4
|0
|2
|10.25
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|39
|0
|0
|0
|9.75
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|2
|0
|31
|0
|0
|1
|15.5
|Kartik Tyagi
|4
|0
|48
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Anukul Roy
|2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|8
IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH probable playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne
Impact Player: David Payne
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live telecast: The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the KKR vs SRH match.
11:07 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Unadkat bags a 3-fer. SRH win!
SRh have beaten hosts KKR by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens as Unadkat takes a 3-fer including the final wicket of Varun to bundle out KKR at 161
11:03 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Unadkat gets another one!
Kartik Tyagi is dismissed caught behind off Jaydev Unadkat. He attempted a flick on a full delivery outside off stump but got an inside edge onto the bat. Ishan Kishan took the catch, and the UltraEdge confirmed the inside edge, overturning any doubt from the on-field call. Tyagi scored 5 runs off 5 balls before departing. KKR now 161/9 in 15.5 overs!
10:53 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Narine caught out!
Malinga continues the atack for SRH and gets a big wicket as Narine is caught out after couple of big hits on the night. KKR lose thier 7th wicket on the night at 154.
10:49 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Narine hits big!
Nitish continues the atack for SRH
Ball 6 – Sunil Narine smashes a SIX over long-on!
Ball 6 – Sunil Narine smashes a SIX over long-on!
Ball 5 – Sunil Narine hits another SIX over deep midwicket!
Ball 4 – Rinku Singh is caught by Jaydev Unadkat – OUT!
Ball 3 – Ramandeep Singh takes a quick single to extra cover.
Ball 2 – Rinku Singh turns a slower ball to deep square leg for a single.
Ball 1 – Rinku Singh defends off a slower delivery to backward point.
KKR need 76 off 36 balls
KKR need 76 off 36 balls
10:46 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitish strikes again!
Nitish Reddy gets the important wicket of Rinku Singh as it is all but over for KKR now. They lose their 6th wicket as KKR stand at 139/6 now.
10:43 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KKR need 90 off 42 balls!
Shivang continues the attack for SRH
Ball 6 – Rinku Singh pushes a single to cover.
Ball 6 – Rinku Singh pushes a single to cover.
Ball 5 – Rinku Singh smashes a SIX over deep extra cover!
Ball 4 – Ramandeep Singh takes a quick single to midwicket.
Ball 3 – Rinku Singh nudges a single to cover-point.
Ball 2 – Ramandeep Singh works a single to midwicket.
Ball 1 – Rinku Singh drives a FOUR down the ground.
10:35 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitish strikes!
2 quick wickets for SRH as Anukul Roy is caught behind courtesy of Nitish Reddy's delivery in the 12th over. KKR 120/5 now
10:34 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Raghuvanshi run-out after another mix up!
Shivang continues the attack for SRH
Ball 6 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi run out trying a risky single.
Ball 6 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi run out trying a risky single.
Ball 5 – Rinku Singh punishes for a FOUR past backward point.
Ball 4 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi drives a single to long-off.
Ball 3 – Rinku Singh cuts for a single to backward point.
Ball 2 – Rinku Singh drives a FOUR through mid-off.
Ball 1 – Rinku Singh backs away and cuts for no run.
10:29 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: back to back fifties for Raghuvanshi
Payne contnues the attack for SRH
Ball 6 – Rinku Singh takes a single to mid-on.
Ball 5 – Rinku Singh smashes a FOUR through midwicket.
Ball 4 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi pushes for a quick single to backward point.
Ball 3 – Rinku Singh cuts for a single towards deep point.
Ball 2 – Rinku Singh pulls for two runs past long-on.
Ball 1 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi reaches his FIFTY with a single.
Ball 6 – Rinku Singh takes a single to mid-on.
Ball 5 – Rinku Singh smashes a FOUR through midwicket.
Ball 4 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi pushes for a quick single to backward point.
Ball 3 – Rinku Singh cuts for a single towards deep point.
Ball 2 – Rinku Singh pulls for two runs past long-on.
Ball 1 – Angkrish Raghuvanshi reaches his FIFTY with a single.
10:24 PM
IPL 2026 | KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Misfields galore!
Shivang Kumar continues for SRH
Ball 6 - No run for Rinku Singh, beaten by the delivery.
Ball 5 - FOUR! Rinku Singh drives past the fielder; third misfield in the over, Shivang Kumar frustrated.
Ball 4 - Angkrish Raghuvanshi takes 3 runs as a fielder slips at short third man, letting the ball through.
Ball 3 - No run; caught-behind appeal turned down. SRH opts for a review, Angkrish goes on the back foot but misses the googly.
Ball 2 - FOUR! Angkrish Raghuvanshi cuts hard through backward point; deep fielder miscues again.
Ball 1 - Rinku Singh gets off the mark with a single to point, chopping at the googly.
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 5:27 PM IST