KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: SRH beat hosts KKR by 65 runs to get first points on table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a commanding performance at Eden Gardens, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in a thrilling encounter. Powered by aggressive batting and clinical bowling, SRH posted a massive 226/8 and then restricted KKR to 161, showcasing their depth in both departments.

Electing to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start. Abhishek Sharma was explosive in the powerplay, scoring 47 off just 19 balls, combining timing and placement to take full advantage of the field restrictions. Travis Head complemented him well, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Despite losing early wickets, Heinrich Klaasen played a pivotal innings, finishing with a well-timed fifty, while Nitish Reddy added quick runs down the order. The 82-run partnership between Klaasen and Reddy proved crucial in pushing SRH past the 200-run mark.

The innings saw calculated aggression, smart running, and punishing loose deliveries from KKR bowlers. Even though Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets and Vaibhav Arora struck late, SRH’s death-over hitting, including towering sixes from Klaasen and Reddy, ensured a total of 226/8 — a challenging target for KKR.

KKR’s chase started aggressively with Finn Allen hitting back-to-back sixes but was cut short when he was caught by Harsh Dubey for 28 off 7 balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh tried to anchor the innings, with Raghuvanshi reaching his fifty and Rinku striking some big shots, including a six over deep extra cover. However, SRH bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, maintained tight lines and picked wickets at crucial moments.

Unadkat claimed a 3-wicket haul, including the key dismissals of Rinku Singh and Kartik Tyagi (caught behind off an inside edge, confirmed by UltraEdge). Nitish Reddy also struck important blows, including removing Rinku Singh, leaving KKR 161 all out in 19.4 overs. Sunil Narine’s late assault was not enough, as KKR could not recover from the mounting pressure.

With this emphatic win, SRH demonstrated their dominance in batting depth and bowling firepower, while KKR remain winless in two games, struggling to chase totals above 200 in IPL 2026.