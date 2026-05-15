LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK look to enter top four on points table; toss at 7 PM

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium today, with a top-four spot on the points table on the line for CSK.

CSK are currently fifth on the table with 12 points to their name; a win over LSG will take them to 14 points, putting them above PBKS (13 points) in fourth spot. However, if CSK manage to secure a big win, they can also jump to third spot, replacing SRH on superior net run rate.

CSK eye crucial win in playoff race

Chennai Super Kings will look to strengthen their IPL 2026 playoff hopes when they take on Lucknow Super Giants today in a crucial league clash. CSK have remained in contention despite an inconsistent campaign and know that victories in their remaining matches are essential to stay alive in the race.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and young opener Urvil Patel have delivered important contributions with the bat, while Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis add aggression in the middle order.

However, the injury to Jamie Overton has come as a major setback for the five-time champions, increasing pressure on Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary and Akeal Hosein in the bowling department.

LSG playing for pride after disappointing season

Lucknow Super Giants enter today’s contest with only pride left to play for after enduring a disappointing IPL 2026 season. Injuries, inconsistent bowling displays and captain Rishabh Pant’s prolonged poor form have hurt the side badly throughout the tournament.

Although Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have produced occasional impactful performances, LSG have struggled to perform collectively in crucial moments.

Their bowling attack has repeatedly failed to defend competitive totals, leading to their elimination from the playoff race. Still, with the pressure of qualification gone, LSG could prove dangerous by playing fearless cricket and will hope to spoil Chennai Super Kings’ chances of reaching the playoffs.

IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry/Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 here