LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab take on Lucknow in do-or-die game; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS, who are sitting in fifth spot with 15 points, will have the chance to get back into the top four if they win the game against LSG today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
With the IPL 2026 league stage nearing its end, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in a crucial clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today.
PBKS, who started their season with a seven-match unbeaten run, will be in danger of getting knocked out if they lose today. On the other hand, LSG will have the chance to win the game and leave the bottom spot in the points table.
Punjab searching for answers after dramatic collapse
Punjab’s season has unravelled sharply after their record chase against Delhi Capitals. Their once explosive top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly has struggled to provide quick starts, while captain Shreyas Iyer’s form has also dipped during the losing streak. The middle order and bowling attack have lacked consistency, and fielding lapses have only worsened their troubles. PBKS now need a complete performance to stay alive.
LSG banking on top-order firepower
Lucknow Super Giants have endured a forgettable season, winning only two of their last 10 matches. However, they have shown better signs at home, with recent wins at Ekana offering confidence. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis remain key after their strong opening partnership in the previous game, while Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant will look to finish with impactful performances. With no pressure of qualification, LSG could play freely and prove dangerous.
IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 here
6:10 PM
LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS qualification scenario
If Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants today, they will move to 15 points and temporarily climb to fourth place in the standings, overtaking Rajasthan Royals. However, their qualification will still depend on other results.
To seal a playoff berth, PBKS will need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. They will also require either Delhi Capitals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders or, if KKR win, ensure the margin is not large enough to surpass PBKS on net run rate.
If those results go in their favour, Punjab Kings can book a spot in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad with 15 points.
6:00 PM
LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Current Points table standings
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|GT (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|RR
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|PBKS
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|KKR
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|DC
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|MI (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|LSG (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
5:50 PM
LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS probable playing 11
Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh
5:40 PM
LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG probable playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
5:30 PM
LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 68 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow. It will be a do-or-die game for PBKS as a win would keep their season alive, while a loss would knock them out. Will the Chandigarh-based franchise end its six-game losing streak today, or will LSG cause another upset? Stay tuned to find all the updates.
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST