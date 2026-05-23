LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab take on Lucknow in do-or-die game; toss at 7 PM

With the IPL 2026 league stage nearing its end, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in a crucial clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today.

PBKS, who started their season with a seven-match unbeaten run, will be in danger of getting knocked out if they lose today. On the other hand, LSG will have the chance to win the game and leave the bottom spot in the points table.

Punjab searching for answers after dramatic collapse

Punjab’s season has unravelled sharply after their record chase against Delhi Capitals. Their once explosive top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly has struggled to provide quick starts, while captain Shreyas Iyer’s form has also dipped during the losing streak. The middle order and bowling attack have lacked consistency, and fielding lapses have only worsened their troubles. PBKS now need a complete performance to stay alive.

LSG banking on top-order firepower

Lucknow Super Giants have endured a forgettable season, winning only two of their last 10 matches. However, they have shown better signs at home, with recent wins at Ekana offering confidence. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis remain key after their strong opening partnership in the previous game, while Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant will look to finish with impactful performances. With no pressure of qualification, LSG could play freely and prove dangerous.

IPL 2026: LSG vs PBKS playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 here