LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Bengaluru eyeing top spot tonight; Toss at 7 PM IST
LSG head into the contest under pressure, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in nine matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
LSG head into the contest under pressure, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in nine matches. With their playoff chances fading fast, the hosts will be desperate to put together a strong showing and keep their slim hopes alive with a much-needed victory.
RCB, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far stronger campaign and currently occupy second place in the standings with six wins from nine games. After suffering a defeat in their previous outing, Bengaluru will be aiming to bounce back quickly and strengthen their hold near the top of the table with another important win.
IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Impact Player: Manimaran Siddharth
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Player: Rasikh Salam Dar
LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 here.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:20 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Low scoring encounter expected?
A low-scoring encounter could be on the cards, with the highest total at the venue this season being just 165. As the tournament moves deeper into the second half and the summer heat continues to dry out the pitches, teams may once again prefer to bowl first and chase the target.
6:09 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB impressive so far!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have put together an impressive campaign so far and sit second in the points table with six wins in nine matches. Following a loss in their last game, Bengaluru will be eager to return to winning ways and further cement their position near the top of the standings with another valuable victory.
5:57 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG under pressure!
Lucknow Super Giants enter the clash in a difficult position, currently placed at the bottom of the standings after managing just two victories from nine games. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the hosts will be aiming for a crucial win to stay alive in the competition.
5:40 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB eyeing top spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow tonight. RCB have a chance to go top of the table tonight if they win against the hosts Lucknow who are struggling at this point. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:36 PM IST