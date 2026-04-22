LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RR looking to bounce back against Pant and co.; Toss at 7 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants meet at a crucial juncture, with both sides looking to steady their campaigns. RR began strongly with four consecutive wins but have since slipped with back-to-back losses. LSG’s situation is more concerning, having followed two early victories with three defeats.

RR’s biggest strength remains their explosive opening pair, which has outperformed every other team statistically. However, their middle order has shown vulnerability, particularly against spin, an issue exposed in their recent outing against KKR. On the bowling front, their spinners have delivered consistently, leading the charts in both wickets and control.

LSG, meanwhile, have impressed with the new ball but are coming off a heavy setback after conceding over 250 runs against PBKS. Their overseas stars, especially Nicholas Pooran, have struggled to make an impact this season, adding to their concerns.

The venue has so far produced low-scoring contests, with pace bowlers enjoying more success than spinners in recent times. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees, conditions remain challenging.

Both teams report no injury concerns. LSG may tweak their batting order, while RR could consider changes, including bringing in Dasun Shanaka for added balance.

IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The live toss for the LSG vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs RR match.