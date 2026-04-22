LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RR looking to bounce back against Pant and co.; Toss at 7 PM IST
The venue has so far produced low-scoring contests, with pace bowlers enjoying more success than spinners in recent times. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees, conditions remain challenging.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants meet at a crucial juncture, with both sides looking to steady their campaigns. RR began strongly with four consecutive wins but have since slipped with back-to-back losses. LSG’s situation is more concerning, having followed two early victories with three defeats.
RR’s biggest strength remains their explosive opening pair, which has outperformed every other team statistically. However, their middle order has shown vulnerability, particularly against spin, an issue exposed in their recent outing against KKR. On the bowling front, their spinners have delivered consistently, leading the charts in both wickets and control.
LSG, meanwhile, have impressed with the new ball but are coming off a heavy setback after conceding over 250 runs against PBKS. Their overseas stars, especially Nicholas Pooran, have struggled to make an impact this season, adding to their concerns.
The venue has so far produced low-scoring contests, with pace bowlers enjoying more success than spinners in recent times. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees, conditions remain challenging.
Both teams report no injury concerns. LSG may tweak their batting order, while RR could consider changes, including bringing in Dasun Shanaka for added balance.
IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The live toss for the LSG vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs RR match.
5:45 PM
LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR looking for momentum!
RR’s main strength continues to be their dynamic opening partnership, which has been the most productive among all teams this season in terms of numbers. That said, concerns remain around their middle-order batting, especially against spin bowling, a weakness that was clearly exposed in their recent match against KKR.
On the positive side, their spin unit has been a standout, consistently performing well and topping the charts for both wickets taken and overall economy control.
5:39 PM
LSG vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR looking to get back to winning ways!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. With RR looking to get back to winning ways on the night, they face a tricky LSG side who themselves are searching for some consistency in the season. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:36 PM IST