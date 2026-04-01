LSG vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi-Stubbs century stand gives DC opening win at Ekana

In the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), maintaining their unbeaten streak against LSG at five wins in five encounters since 2024. Chasing a modest total of 142, DC’s innings was anchored by an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls from Sameer Rizvi and 39 off 32 balls from Tristan Stubbs, who stitched a match-defining 119-run partnership that rescued DC after an early powerplay collapse.

LSG’s innings began positively with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran providing some stability. Marsh hit a six and a boundary early, but Delhi’s bowlers quickly seized control. T Natarajan emerged as the star, claiming 3/29, including key scalps of Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shami. Lungi Ngidi also impressed, finishing with 3/27 and contributing to a spectacular catch by Stubbs to dismiss Nortje. Kuldeep Yadav (2/31) and Axar Patel supplemented the attack with timely breakthroughs, ensuring LSG never built substantial partnerships. Despite lower-order resistance from Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukul Choudhary, LSG were restricted to 141, succumbing to pressure from a disciplined DC bowling unit that combined pace, spin, and tactical variations effectively. Samad top-scored with 36 off 25 balls, attempting an aggressive finish, but fell to a mistimed lofted drive as the innings folded under pressure.

Chasing 142, DC lost early wickets, with debutant Pathum Nissanka falling cheaply and KL Rahul dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Shami on the first ball. Nitish Rana’s brief resistance was cut short by Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan, leaving DC at 30/4 after five overs. The Rizvi-Stubbs partnership was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Rizvi brought up his fifty with a mix of elegant drives, powerful pulls, and big hits, while Stubbs rotated the strike effectively and timed his boundaries well. Their partnership not only steadied the innings but also shifted the momentum entirely.

DC finished the chase in the 16th over with 126/4, registering their highest partnership against LSG for any wicket and demonstrating composure under pressure. This win reinforced Delhi’s dominance over LSG and highlighted Rizvi and Stubbs as key match-winners, combining strategic batting with fearless stroke play.