LSG vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi-Stubbs century stand gives DC opening win at Ekana
On a night where bowler's had the upper hand, it was Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs who stood apart, putting up a 119*-run stand to chase down the modest total of 142 on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), maintaining their unbeaten streak against LSG at five wins in five encounters since 2024. Chasing a modest total of 142, DC’s innings was anchored by an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls from Sameer Rizvi and 39 off 32 balls from Tristan Stubbs, who stitched a match-defining 119-run partnership that rescued DC after an early powerplay collapse.
LSG’s innings began positively with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran providing some stability. Marsh hit a six and a boundary early, but Delhi’s bowlers quickly seized control. T Natarajan emerged as the star, claiming 3/29, including key scalps of Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shami. Lungi Ngidi also impressed, finishing with 3/27 and contributing to a spectacular catch by Stubbs to dismiss Nortje. Kuldeep Yadav (2/31) and Axar Patel supplemented the attack with timely breakthroughs, ensuring LSG never built substantial partnerships. Despite lower-order resistance from Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukul Choudhary, LSG were restricted to 141, succumbing to pressure from a disciplined DC bowling unit that combined pace, spin, and tactical variations effectively. Samad top-scored with 36 off 25 balls, attempting an aggressive finish, but fell to a mistimed lofted drive as the innings folded under pressure.
Chasing 142, DC lost early wickets, with debutant Pathum Nissanka falling cheaply and KL Rahul dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Shami on the first ball. Nitish Rana’s brief resistance was cut short by Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan, leaving DC at 30/4 after five overs. The Rizvi-Stubbs partnership was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Rizvi brought up his fifty with a mix of elegant drives, powerful pulls, and big hits, while Stubbs rotated the strike effectively and timed his boundaries well. Their partnership not only steadied the innings but also shifted the momentum entirely.
DC finished the chase in the 16th over with 126/4, registering their highest partnership against LSG for any wicket and demonstrating composure under pressure. This win reinforced Delhi’s dominance over LSG and highlighted Rizvi and Stubbs as key match-winners, combining strategic batting with fearless stroke play.
LSG 1st innings scorecard
|Lucknow Super Giants Inning
|141-10 (18.4 ov) CRR:7.55
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mitchell Marsh
|c T Stubbs b K Yadav
|35
|28
|2
|3
|125
|Rishabh Pant (WK/C)
|runout (M Kumar)
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|Aiden Markram
|b A Patel
|11
|8
|1
|1
|137.5
|Ayush Badoni
|c KL Rahul b T. Natarajan
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Pooran
|b L Ngidi
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100
|Abdul Samad
|c D Miller b T. Natarajan
|36
|25
|3
|1
|144
|Mukul Choudhary
|c & b K Yadav
|14
|11
|2
|0
|127.27
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Not out
|15
|16
|1
|0
|93.75
|Mohammad Shami
|c K Yadav b T. Natarajan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Anrich Nortje
|c T Stubbs b L Ngidi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mohsin Khan
|c M Kumar b L Ngidi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|14 (b 4, Ib 8, w 2, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|141 (10 wkts, 18.4 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Prince Yadav
|Fall of Wickets
|19-1(Rishabh Pant 2.6),48-2(Aiden Markram 5.5),49-3(Ayush Badoni 6.3),65-4(Nicholas Pooran 8.5),71-5(Mitchell Marsh 9.3),105-6(Mukul Choudhary 13.1),138-7(Abdul Samad 17.3),140-8(Mohammad Shami 17.6),141-9(Anrich Nortje 18.3),141-10(Mohsin Khan 18.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mukesh Kumar
|3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|5.67
|Lungisani Ngidi
|3.2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|8.1
|Axar Patel
|3
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|5.67
|T. Natarajan
|4
|0
|29
|3
|0
|0
|7.25
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|0
|31
|2
|0
|0
|7.75
|Vipraj Nigam
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi
Delhi Capitals playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs DC match.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
11:02 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC get opening win!
Sameer Rizvi 70* (47) and Tristan Stubbs 39* (32) take Delhi Capitals to a 6-wicket opening win against LSG at Ekana Stadium. They keep their unbeaten streak against LSG going, making it 5 wins in 5 since 2024 now. Their 119-run stand paved the way for DC who had faced an early collapse in the powerplay.
10:56 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 100-run stand for the duo!
DC need 16 runs off 24 balls!
Ball 1 – Sameer Rizvi faces a slower ball angled across, swings hard, and takes a single to mid-off as the fielder fails to stop it.
Ball 1 – Sameer Rizvi faces a slower ball angled across, swings hard, and takes a single to mid-off as the fielder fails to stop it.
Ball 2 – Stubbs waits on an off-pace, short-of-length delivery and guides it gently to fine leg for a single.
Ball 3 – Rizvi swivels around a short ball on leg and hooks it towards fine leg for four, beating the fielder comfortably.
Ball 4 – Rizvi middles a short ball and pulls it powerfully over deep square leg for a huge six.
Ball 5 – The final delivery is defended by Rizvi; no run.
Over summary – 16.0 overs: 126-4, 13 runs added in the over.
This is the highest partnership for Delhi Capitals against LSG for any wicket.
10:50 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 29 off 30 balls!
Nortje continues the attack for LSG!
Ball 1 – Sameer Rizvi faces a short delivery outside off, makes room, and cracks it to sweeper cover for a single.
Ball 2 – Rizvi tries to ramp a short ball angling in, but misses; no run.
Ball 3 – Tristan Stubbs faces a back-of-a-length delivery with a bit of inward movement, gets a thick inside-edge, and the ball races past the stumps to fine leg for four.
Ball 4 – Stubbs hops and tucks a short-of-length delivery around off to mid-wicket; no run.
Ball 5 – Stubbs nudges the ball to third man for a single.
Ball 6 – Rizvi takes a single off the final ball to finish the over.
Over summary – 15.0 overs: 113-4, 7 runs added in the over.
10:44 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: 50 for Rizvi!
Markram into the attack for LSG!
DC need 36 off 36 balls!
DC need 36 off 36 balls!
Ball 1 – Tristan Stubbs knocks a round-the-wicket delivery on leg-stump to long-on for a single.
Ball 2 – Sameer Rizvi swivels and pulls a short ball backward of square leg for two runs.
Ball 3 – Rizvi glances a leg-lined delivery straight to short fine; no run.
Ball 4 – Rizvi backs away and swings cleanly, sending the ball over wide long-on for a huge six.
Ball 5 – Rizvi slides across and drives a short delivery through the off-side for a four, bringing up his fifty.
Ball 6 – The final ball of the over is defended by Rizvi; no run.
Over summary – 14.0 overs: 106-4, 13 runs added in the over.
10:36 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 55 off 48 balls!
Mohsin Khan continues the attack for Lucknow
Ball 1 – Sameer Rizvi dabs an angled delivery outside off down to third man for a single.
Ball 2 – Stubbs steers a length ball outside off straight to backward point; no run is scored.
Ball 3 – Stubbs defends a delivery that holds its line; the ball sneaks past bat and pad over the middle stump. No run.
Ball 4 – Stubbs is called for a wide as Mohsin Khan sprays one down leg.
Ball 5 – Stubbs tucks a length delivery on the pads behind square on the on-side for a single.
Ball 6 – Rizvi pulls a ball that isn’t short enough down to mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 7 – Rizvi tries to cut a shortish delivery outside off straight to point; no run.
Over summary – 12.0 overs: 87-4, 4 runs added in the over.
10:30 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC need 59 off 54 balls!
Nortje continues the attack for LSG
Ball 1 – Tristan Stubbs tucks a back-of-a-length delivery on middle to the on-side for a single.
Ball 1 – Tristan Stubbs tucks a back-of-a-length delivery on middle to the on-side for a single.
Ball 2 – Sameer Rizvi leans onto the front foot and drives beautifully to the right of sweeper cover for two runs.
Ball 3 – Rizvi defends a hard-length delivery in front of cover and takes a quick single.
Ball 4 – Stubbs hops across and defends a similar delivery to cover-point for a single.
Ball 5 – Rizvi ducks under a short delivery aimed at the body; no run is scored.
Ball 6 – Rizvi nudges the ball to mid-wicket for a single to finish the over.
Over summary – 11.0 overs: 83-4, 6 runs added in the over.
10:25 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 77/4 at the halfway stage!
Shahbaz into the attack for LSG!
DC need 65 runs in 60 balls!
DC need 65 runs in 60 balls!
Ball 1 – Sameer Rizvi sweeps low and gets inside the line of the ball, sending it fine for a four.
Ball 2 – Rizvi drives off the front foot to long-off for a single.
Ball 3 – Stubbs punches a slightly shorter delivery off the back foot to long-off for a single.
Ball 4 – Rizvi rocks back and pulls a short ball between deep square leg and mid-wicket for another four.
Ball 5 – Rizvi again times it perfectly, sending the ball to fine leg for a boundary.
Ball 6 – Rizvi keeps the momentum going with another powerful shot for four.
Over summary – 10.0 overs: 77-4, 16 runs added in the over.
10:22 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 61/4 after 9 overs!
Shami continues the attack for LSG!
DC need 81 off 66 balls!
DC need 81 off 66 balls!
Ball 1 – Tristan Stubbs pushes a good length delivery on middle down to long-on for a single.
Ball 2 – Sameer Rizvi gets a slower delivery, mistimes a flat pull down to long-on and takes a single.
Ball 3 – Shami angles one into the pads; Stubbs tucks it off the hips wide of fine leg for a single.
Ball 4 – Rizvi gets a low full toss intended as a yorker, bunts it down to long-on and takes a single.
Ball 5 – Stubbs tries to play, but is beaten outside off; no run is scored.
Ball 6 – Stubbs times it beautifully, sending the ball past the sweeper for a four.
Over summary – 9.0 overs: 61-4, 8 runs added in the over.
10:15 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026:13 runs from the over!
Anrich Nortje begins the attack for LSG
Ball 1 – Tristan Stubbs taps the ball down in front of cover for a quick single.
Ball 2 – Stubbs punches a good length delivery outside off for two runs, well fielded near the ropes to stop a boundary.
Ball 3 – Sameer Rizvi dabs a ball outside off to third man and takes a single.
Ball 4 – Nortje bowls down leg; Rizvi misses it completely and it’s called a wide.
Ball 5 – A delivery angling in hits Rizvi on the front pad; he misses the flick and no run is scored.
Ball 6 – Rizvi smashes the last ball of the over over the boundary for a huge six, using Nortje’s pace perfectly.
Over summary – 8.0 overs: 53-4, 13 runs added in the over.
10:08 PM
LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC 40/4 after 7 overs!
Shami continues the attack for LSG!
Ball 6 - 2 runs, Rizvi converts a chance into two runs.
Ball 5 - Wide, short and outside off, Rizvi misses the upper cut completely.
Ball 4 - 1 run, Stubbs punches a short delivery outside off, inside edge takes it past stumps to square leg.
Ball 3 - 1 run, Rizvi angles one to deep square leg.
Ball 2 - 1 run, Stubbs nudges a shortish ball outside off to deep point.
Ball 1 - 1 run, Rizvi pushes for a risky single, taps in front of mid-off and makes it.
Ball 0 - No run, Rizvi charged down on a good-length ball outside off, appeal for caught behind reviewed and survived.
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 5:30 PM IST