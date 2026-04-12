LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Lucknow aiming for first home win of the season; toss at 3 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: LSG look to keep their winning streak intact and break into the top four with maiden win at home this season
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium today, with LSG aiming to keep their winning streak intact and break into the top four, while GT will be looking to improve their position on the points table.
LSG wary of home woes
Despite discovering a potential new finisher in Mukul Choudhary, Lucknow’s record at Ekana continues to be a concern. They managed just two wins in eight home matches last season and have won only nine of their 22 games overall at the venue.
Their struggles were evident in their opening home fixture this season as well, where a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 141 in a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. With only their second home game of the campaign coming up, LSG will be keen to reset that narrative.
There are, however, encouraging signs. Mukul’s explosive cameo against Kolkata Knight Riders — featuring clean hitting and flashes of MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot — has added a new dimension to their lower order. Ayush Badoni’s return to form, marked by a composed half-century in the same game, further strengthens a batting lineup that already boasts Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.
Spin test awaits GT
The afternoon conditions in Lucknow are expected to assist spinners, setting up a key battle between LSG’s batting unit and Gujarat Titans’ spin duo of Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar.
Rashid, in particular, looked back to his best in the previous outing, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/17 against Delhi Capitals. His performance silenced doubts over his effectiveness, with the Afghan star striking crucial blows in the middle overs, including the dismissal of in-form Sameer Rizvi.
GT will also draw confidence from their batting resurgence. Jos Buttler rediscovered his touch with a brisk half-century, while skipper Shubman Gill made an impressive return from injury with a fluent 70 at the top.
With both teams carrying momentum but contrasting records at the venue, Sunday’s clash promises a compelling contest between LSG’s quest for home redemption and GT’s push to build consistency.
IPL 2026: LSG vs GT playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat
LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 3 PM IST.
LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
LSG vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
2:20 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Key player battles
|Batter (LSG)
|Bowler (GT)
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|SR
|Avg
|Rishabh Pant
|Rashid Khan
|58
|44
|3
|131.81
|19.33
|Rishabh Pant
|Mohammed Siraj
|42
|26
|1
|161.53
|42
|Nicholas Pooran
|Rashid Khan
|64
|41
|2
|156.09
|32
|Nicholas Pooran
|Kagiso Rabada
|52
|29
|1
|179.31
|52
|Mitchell Marsh
|Rashid Khan
|34
|28
|2
|121.42
|17
|Mitchell Marsh
|Mohammed Siraj
|49
|30
|1
|163.33
|49
|Aiden Markram
|Rashid Khan
|28
|24
|1
|116.66
|28
|Aiden Markram
|Mohammed Siraj
|33
|21
|1
|157.14
|33
|Abdul Samad
|Rashid Khan
|18
|14
|1
|128.57
|18
|Mukul Choudhary
|Mohammed Siraj
|12
|9
|1
|133.33
|12
2:10 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: LSG vs GT head-to-head in IPL
LSG vs GT head-to-head in IPL
- Total matches played: 7
- LSG won: 4
- GT won: 3
- No result: 0
2:00 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table
|IPL 2026 updated points table
|Rank
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|P
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2.055
|2
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0.72
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.231
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.811
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.359
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.024
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.27
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.715
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-2.517
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|
-1.315
1:50 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GT probable playing 11 for the match
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat
1:40 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: LSG probable playing 11 for the match
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni
1:30 PM
LSG vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 19 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Both teams are looking for two points, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 1:30 PM IST