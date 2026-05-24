MI vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Can Rajasthan clinch playoff spot today? Toss at 3 PM IST

The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its finish line as Mumbai Indians prepare to host Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. While MI are playing for pride, RR arrive in Mumbai with their playoff hopes still firmly alive, making this a crucial encounter for the visitors.

Mumbai Indians will be eager to end a frustrating campaign on a positive note in front of their home supporters. The five-time IPL champions have struggled to find consistency throughout the season and are already eliminated from playoff contention. Hardik Pandya’s men head into the clash after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing and will now look to sign off with a strong performance at home.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, know exactly what is at stake. The inaugural IPL champions remain in complete control of their playoff destiny, with a victory over MI enough to confirm a top-four finish and secure qualification for the knockout stage. RR have shown impressive form in recent matches and will be confident heading into this contest.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats The Royals also hold the psychological edge after beating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-curtailed match in Guwahati. With playoff qualification on the line and Wankhede expected to produce another high-scoring thriller, fans can expect an entertaining contest between two sides with contrasting motivations.

IPL 2026: RR vs MI probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable):Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live telecast: The RR vs MI match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live streaming: Fans can watch the live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.