MI vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Can Rajasthan clinch playoff spot today? Toss at 3 PM IST
The inaugural IPL champions remain in complete control of their playoff destiny, with a victory over MI enough to confirm a top-four finish and secure qualification for the knockout stage.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its finish line as Mumbai Indians prepare to host Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. While MI are playing for pride, RR arrive in Mumbai with their playoff hopes still firmly alive, making this a crucial encounter for the visitors.
Mumbai Indians will be eager to end a frustrating campaign on a positive note in front of their home supporters. The five-time IPL champions have struggled to find consistency throughout the season and are already eliminated from playoff contention. Hardik Pandya’s men head into the clash after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing and will now look to sign off with a strong performance at home.
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, know exactly what is at stake. The inaugural IPL champions remain in complete control of their playoff destiny, with a victory over MI enough to confirm a top-four finish and secure qualification for the knockout stage. RR have shown impressive form in recent matches and will be confident heading into this contest.
The Royals also hold the psychological edge after beating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs earlier this season in a rain-curtailed match in Guwahati. With playoff qualification on the line and Wankhede expected to produce another high-scoring thriller, fans can expect an entertaining contest between two sides with contrasting motivations.
IPL 2026: RR vs MI probable playing 11
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable):Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar
RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live telecast: The RR vs MI match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live streaming: Fans can watch the live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
2:20 PM
MI vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the pitch?
With the match scheduled as an afternoon fixture, the toss may not play a decisive role in the outcome. Still, after successfully chasing a massive 221-run target in their previous game, Rajasthan Royals could be inclined to bowl first once again, despite the added pressure that comes with pursuing a target in a must-win encounter.
2:00 PM
MI vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What happened last time these two met?
Rajasthan Royals will also carry confidence from their earlier meeting against Mumbai Indians this season, where they secured a 27-run win in a rain-affected clash in Guwahati. With a playoff spot at stake for RR and the Wankhede Stadium likely to favour another run-fest, supporters can look forward to an exciting battle between two teams heading into the game with very different objectives.
1:53 PM
MI vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI playing for pride!
Mumbai Indians will aim to give their home fans something to cheer about as they wrap up a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions have endured an inconsistent season and are already out of the playoff race. Hardik Pandya’s side enter the contest after a narrow four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and will be hoping to finish their season with a strong performance on home soil.
1:35 PM
MI vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR eyeing playoffs spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. With the final playoffs spot still up for grabs for RR, they will be looking to give it their all today. Toss at 3 PM IST
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First Published: May 24 2026 | 1:30 PM IST