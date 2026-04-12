MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Both sides looking to bounce back; Toss at 7 PM IST
With the Wankhede Stadium gearing up for tonight's marquee fixture, MI will be aiming to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians have been handed a significant boost ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions are set to regain the services of a key overseas all-rounder at an important phase of the tournament.
With the Wankhede Stadium gearing up for tonight's marquee fixture, MI will be aiming to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses. The return of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is expected to strengthen the squad, adding balance with both his bowling and lower-order batting.
Santner had missed the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury, but he has now fully recovered and is back in contention for selection. He is highly likely to feature in the playing XI against RCB.
Encouraging signs from practice sessions at Wankhede further highlight his readiness, as he bowled extended spells and was actively involved in fielding drills. His all-round abilities could play a key role as Mumbai look to regain momentum in front of their home fans.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strong start to their title defence, showing confidence and clarity under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.
IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Probable Playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Impact Player: Quinton de Kock / Will Jacks
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood / Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma
Impact player: Venkatesh Iyer / Jacob Bethell
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will take place at 7 PM IST.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The MI vs RCB match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.
5:53 PM
MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI boosted by player return!
As the Wankhede Stadium prepares to host tonight’s high-profile clash, Mumbai Indians will be looking to recover from back-to-back defeats. The expected return of New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner could provide a timely boost, offering depth with both his spin bowling and lower-order contributions with the bat.
Santner missed the previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury but has since regained full fitness and is now in contention for selection. He is likely to be included in the playing XI for the encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
5:40 PM
MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI looking to bounce back at home!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between hosts Mumbai Indians and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai. With MI looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats, they will be facing a RCB side who are coming off a defeat themselves against RR. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 5:36 PM IST