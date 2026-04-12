MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Both sides looking to bounce back; Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have been handed a significant boost ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions are set to regain the services of a key overseas all-rounder at an important phase of the tournament.

With the Wankhede Stadium gearing up for tonight's marquee fixture, MI will be aiming to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses. The return of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is expected to strengthen the squad, adding balance with both his bowling and lower-order batting.

Santner had missed the previous game against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury, but he has now fully recovered and is back in contention for selection. He is highly likely to feature in the playing XI against RCB.

Encouraging signs from practice sessions at Wankhede further highlight his readiness, as he bowled extended spells and was actively involved in fielding drills. His all-round abilities could play a key role as Mumbai look to regain momentum in front of their home fans.

ALSO READ: LSG vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strong start to their title defence, showing confidence and clarity under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Probable Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Impact Player: Quinton de Kock / Will Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood / Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma

Impact player: Venkatesh Iyer / Jacob Bethell

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will take place at 7 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The MI vs RCB match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.