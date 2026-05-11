PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Delhi in a do-or-die situation vs Punjab; toss at 7 PM

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today, with the top spot in the points table on the line.

At the moment, PBKS are fourth on the table with 13 points to their name. A win today will take them to 15 points and place them back at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, it is a do-or-die game for DC, as with just eight points in 11 games, a loss against PBKS will make them the third team after MI and LSG to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

PBKS look to halt slide at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings will look to rediscover their winning rhythm when they take on a struggling Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. After enjoying a dream start to the season, PBKS have suddenly lost momentum with three successive defeats, putting pressure on Shreyas Iyer’s men heading into the business end of the tournament.

Despite remaining firmly in the playoff race, Punjab’s recent performances have exposed weaknesses in all departments. Their usually reliable pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, has leaked runs, the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has failed to provide quick starts, while sloppy fielding further hurt them in the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC search for positives in difficult campaign

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, arrive in Dharamsala with their campaign hanging by a thread after losing five of their last six matches. Axar Patel’s side has struggled badly on slow pitches, with the batting unit failing to adapt consistently, while Kuldeep Yadav’s dip in form has added to their problems.

With playoff qualification now highly unlikely, DC may also use the remaining games to test bench strength and plan for the future. However, the return of Mitchell Starc and a change in conditions could still offer them hope of finishing the season strongly.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Abhishek Porel, David Miller

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and DC skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 PM IST.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 here