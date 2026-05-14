PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Will Hardik-Surya play for Mumbai? Toss at 7 PM IST

Punjab Kings are set to take on Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League tonight at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

PBKS currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table with six victories from 11 matches. However, they come into this contest on the back of a challenging run, having lost four games in succession. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be determined to turn things around and regain momentum in the playoff race.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios of eight teams in contention On the other hand, Mumbai Indians find themselves ninth in the standings with just three wins from 11 outings. Following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI have been knocked out of playoff contention. The five-time champions will now look to restore pride and end their campaign on a strong note by winning their remaining fixtures.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI Probable Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Shardul Thaku PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the match between Punjab and Mumbai will take place at 7 PM IST

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here.