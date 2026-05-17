PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB looking to confirm playoff berth today; Toss at 3 PM IST
A win today against Punjab will guarantee a playoff berth for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Punjab Kings lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tonight, with both sides entering the contest under very different circumstances.
PBKS began the season in sensational fashion, remaining unbeaten in their opening seven matches and looking like genuine title contenders. However, their campaign has taken a dramatic turn in recent weeks, with five straight defeats pushing them into a must-win situation in the race for the playoffs. Their latest setback came against Mumbai Indians, where Punjab failed to defend a daunting total of 201 despite a strong batting effort. With just two league matches left, the Kings now need victories in both games to keep their qualification hopes alive.
RCB, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the standout teams of IPL 2026. The defending champions have secured eight wins from 12 matches and are on the verge of booking a playoff berth, with a top-two finish also within reach. Confidence is soaring in the Bengaluru camp after a commanding win over Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a magnificent Virat Kohli century.
With Punjab fighting for survival and RCB chasing momentum ahead of the playoffs, Dharamshala is set for a blockbuster showdown between last season’s finalists.
IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB probable Playing 11
Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy
Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 here.
2:31 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place soon in Dharamshala.
2:20 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dominated this rivalry in recent seasons, winning six of the last seven meetings against Punjab Kings since 2023, including victories in Qualifier 1 and the IPL 2025 final. RCB also hold a narrow overall advantage in the head-to-head record, having won 19 of the 37 matches played between the two sides, while PBKS have won 18.
2:10 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the surface?
There is still a slight element of uncertainty surrounding the conditions at the venue. The pitch heavily assisted fast bowlers in the first match played here, with teams bowling 39 overs of pace and not a single over of spin. However, Punjab Kings altered their approach in the following game by bringing Yuzvendra Chahal into play, as the surface appeared to behave differently. Notably, both matches were evening fixtures.
2:00 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB riding on a high!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the Dharamsala clash riding a wave of confidence and momentum. The defending champions have looked every bit like a side determined to continue their dominance from the triumphant 2025 campaign. While Virat Kohli responded to back-to-back ducks in emphatic fashion with a commanding return to form, RCB as a unit have consistently shown resilience throughout the season.
Unlike Punjab Kings, Bengaluru have managed to recover swiftly whenever setbacks have come their way. Early-April defeats did little to derail their campaign, and even a brief dip later in the tournament was quickly corrected before it turned into a prolonged slump. Their ability to bounce back under pressure has been one of the defining traits of their IPL 2026 run so far.
1:47 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can Punjab break the losing streak today?
Punjab Kings enjoyed a dream start to their IPL 2026 campaign, going unbeaten through their first seven matches and emerging as one of the strongest teams in the competition. However, their momentum has completely faded over the past few weeks, with the side suffering five consecutive defeats at a crucial stage of the season. The Kings now find themselves under massive pressure in the playoff race and can no longer afford any slip-ups.
Their most recent loss came against Mumbai Indians, where PBKS were unable to defend a massive total of 201 despite producing an impressive batting display. With only two league games remaining, Punjab are now in a must-win situation if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Their most recent loss came against Mumbai Indians, where PBKS were unable to defend a massive total of 201 despite producing an impressive batting display. With only two league games remaining, Punjab are now in a must-win situation if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
1:37 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB eyeing playoff spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today. With the defending champions looking to seal their playoff berth with a win today, Punjab will be looking to break their losing streak at home as well. Toss at 3 PM IST
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First Published: May 17 2026 | 1:34 PM IST