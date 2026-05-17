PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB looking to confirm playoff berth today; Toss at 3 PM IST

Punjab Kings lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tonight, with both sides entering the contest under very different circumstances.

PBKS began the season in sensational fashion, remaining unbeaten in their opening seven matches and looking like genuine title contenders. However, their campaign has taken a dramatic turn in recent weeks, with five straight defeats pushing them into a must-win situation in the race for the playoffs. Their latest setback came against Mumbai Indians, where Punjab failed to defend a daunting total of 201 despite a strong batting effort. With just two league matches left, the Kings now need victories in both games to keep their qualification hopes alive.

RCB, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the standout teams of IPL 2026. The defending champions have secured eight wins from 12 matches and are on the verge of booking a playoff berth, with a top-two finish also within reach. Confidence is soaring in the Bengaluru camp after a commanding win over Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a magnificent Virat Kohli century.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups With Punjab fighting for survival and RCB chasing momentum ahead of the playoffs, Dharamshala is set for a blockbuster showdown between last season’s finalists.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs RCB probable Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 here.