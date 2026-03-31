PBKS vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on Iyer and Gill; toss at 7 PM

The caravan of IPL 2026 has now reached Mullanpur in New Chandigarh as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on five-time champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 4 of IPL 2026 today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams, despite a successful run in the group stages last year, failed to lift the trophy and will be eager to change their fate with a winning start this season. This will also be a crucial match for both team captains, as India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill faces India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS look to secure another successful start

Punjab Kings begin the season with confidence under Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership record across franchises speaks for itself. He will once again be central to their hopes of making another deep run.

The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya remains a major strength after their explosive returns last season, though recent domestic form raises some questions. The middle order, featuring Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, adds stability and finishing ability, while Cooper Connolly is set to slot in at No. 3 as a specialist batter.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal provide control and wicket-taking options. PBKS will be keen to improve their home record and start the campaign strongly.

Gill and GT look to rediscover form

For Gujarat Titans, the focus is on captain Shubman Gill, who enters a key phase in his T20 career. While his consistency has been unquestioned, his improved strike rate last season showed a shift in approach that he will look to continue.

With Matthew Hayden in the coaching setup, Gill’s intent at the top will be closely watched. He is well supported by Sai Sudharsan, who returns after injury, and a strong batting unit that includes Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips.

The bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, remains one of the most reliable in the league. Having been consistent performers since their title win in 2022, GT will aim to quickly regain momentum this season.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Praveen Dubey / Musheer Khan

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips / Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia / Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Ishant Sharma / Ashok Sharma

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 game between PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.