PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab look to extend unbeaten streak; toss at 3 PM

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter in Mullanpur today, with PBKS aiming to keep their winning streak intact and reduce the points gap with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), while SRH will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to LSG in their last match.

Collective firepower driving momentum for PBKS

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have embodied the traits of a well-rounded T20 side — adaptability, depth and composure under pressure. Despite having to share points due to rain in their previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders, PBKS have largely ticked all boxes so far.

Their campaign has been marked by strong team contributions rather than individual brilliance alone. Prabhsimran Singh has continued his rich vein of form at the top, building on his breakthrough season, while Cooper Connolly showcased his finishing ability with a crucial unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans.

The bowling unit has also stepped up when required. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett impressed with his ability to strike early, and Vijaykumar Vyshak has quietly emerged as a dependable option across phases.

PBKS’ biggest strength lies in their clarity of roles — a unit that prioritises team success over individual milestones, making them a formidable opponent.

SRH searching for stability

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the season has been a mixed bag so far. Despite boasting a destructive batting line-up, their campaign has been derailed by repeated top-order failures.

The much-feared opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has struggled to provide solid starts, exposing a middle order that has had to rebuild too often. Among the few positives have been the efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, who have shown resilience under pressure.

Their bowling, however, remains a concern. Senior pacers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat have struggled for control, with the latter coming off a particularly expensive outing. That said, young spinner Harsh Dubey has provided a silver lining with his effectiveness in the powerplay.

SRH will need a collective turnaround — especially from their experienced players — if they are to halt PBKS’ momentum and get their campaign back on track.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, M P Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): T M Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), L S Livingstone, H Klaasen, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Verma, S Kumar, Eshan Malinga, H V Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and SRH skipper Ishan Kishan will take place at 3 PM IST.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here