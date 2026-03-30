RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on Samson and Jadeja; toss at 7 PM

Emotions will be running high when inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of IPL 2026 today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The match will be a tough watch for fans of both sides as former RR skipper Sanju Samson will take the field in CSK’s yellow jersey, while CSK’s former all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be on the side of RR.

RR look to thrive under new leader

Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2026 with a revamped squad and a new leadership direction under Riyan Parag following a busy trade window. The departure of former captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings marked a major shift, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran arriving in exchange. However, Curran’s season-ending injury has already dented RR’s all-round depth.

Despite the setback, the Royals retain a strong core. Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to lead the batting charge alongside young Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top, while Parag will shoulder responsibility in the middle order with support from Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja’s presence adds valuable balance to both departments.

The bowling attack looks potent, led by Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma, with Vignesh Puthur expected to handle spin duties. With a mix of youth and experience, RR will aim to make a strong start under their new skipper.

CSK begins new era with Gaikwad-Samson

Chennai Super Kings head into IPL 2026 signalling the start of a new phase, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and strengthened by the arrival of Sanju Samson. However, injuries have disrupted their preparations, with MS Dhoni sidelined for the opening two weeks and Nathan Ellis ruled out for the season.

The top order remains a major strength, with Samson likely to open alongside Ayush Mhatre, followed by Gaikwad at No. 3. The middle order features Shivam Dube, while Sarfaraz Khan is expected to replace the injured Dewald Brevis for the opening clash.

CSK’s bowling unit, though slightly inexperienced, has variety through Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad, with Jamie Overton providing all-round support. As they transition into a new era, CSK will look to quickly find the right balance and build momentum early in the tournament.

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 opening game between RR skipper Riyan Parag and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.