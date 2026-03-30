RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: All eyes on Samson and Jadeja; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: CSK will be looking to secure a quick turnaround with a win over RR in their campaign opener after finishing at the bottom of the points table last year
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Emotions will be running high when inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of IPL 2026 today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The match will be a tough watch for fans of both sides as former RR skipper Sanju Samson will take the field in CSK’s yellow jersey, while CSK’s former all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be on the side of RR.
RR look to thrive under new leader
Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2026 with a revamped squad and a new leadership direction under Riyan Parag following a busy trade window. The departure of former captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings marked a major shift, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran arriving in exchange. However, Curran’s season-ending injury has already dented RR’s all-round depth.
Despite the setback, the Royals retain a strong core. Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to lead the batting charge alongside young Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top, while Parag will shoulder responsibility in the middle order with support from Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja’s presence adds valuable balance to both departments.
The bowling attack looks potent, led by Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma, with Vignesh Puthur expected to handle spin duties. With a mix of youth and experience, RR will aim to make a strong start under their new skipper.
CSK begins new era with Gaikwad-Samson
Chennai Super Kings head into IPL 2026 signalling the start of a new phase, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and strengthened by the arrival of Sanju Samson. However, injuries have disrupted their preparations, with MS Dhoni sidelined for the opening two weeks and Nathan Ellis ruled out for the season.
The top order remains a major strength, with Samson likely to open alongside Ayush Mhatre, followed by Gaikwad at No. 3. The middle order features Shivam Dube, while Sarfaraz Khan is expected to replace the injured Dewald Brevis for the opening clash.
CSK’s bowling unit, though slightly inexperienced, has variety through Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad, with Jamie Overton providing all-round support. As they transition into a new era, CSK will look to quickly find the right balance and build momentum early in the tournament.
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur
Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj
Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma
RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 opening game between RR skipper Riyan Parag and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.
RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
RR vs CSK IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:00 PM
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Injury concers for CSK
Chennai Super Kings head into IPL 2026 grappling with early injury concerns, which have disrupted their plans at the start of a new phase under Ruturaj Gaikwad. The absence of key players has forced the team management to rethink combinations despite a strong-looking squad on paper.
The biggest setback is MS Dhoni being ruled out for the opening two weeks, while overseas pacer Nathan Ellis has been sidelined for the entire season. In the batting department, Dewald Brevis is also unavailable for the opening game, creating further imbalance in the lineup.
5:50 PM
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: CSK's probable playing 11 for the match
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj
Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma
5:41 PM
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RR's probable playing 11 for the match
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur
Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak
5:30 PM
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 3 between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams finished at the bottom of the points table last year and will be looking for a quick turnaround today. But who will walk away with two full points? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:30 PM IST