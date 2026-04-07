RR vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan look to extend winning streak; toss at 7 PM

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today, with RR aiming to win their third straight game and get back to the top of the points table, while MI will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to DC in their last match.

However, persistent rain threats could play a decisive role in today’s contest, which means the weather will play a crucial role in the captain’s decision after the toss.

Mumbai awaits Hardik’s return

Mumbai Indians will be boosted by the possible return of skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the previous game due to illness. His absence was felt in the loss to Delhi Capitals, especially on a slow surface where his all-round abilities could have made a difference. Suryakumar Yadav led in his absence, but MI will want Pandya back to restore balance.

The bowling unit has shown mixed form. Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but is yet to pick up a wicket, while Shardul Thakur couldn’t replicate his opening-game heroics. Mitchell Santner impressed with the ball, but MI will need a sharper effort overall against a strong opposition.

Rajasthan riding the top-order wave

Rajasthan Royals have looked a settled unit so far, thanks largely to their explosive top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have provided aggressive starts, while Dhruv Jurel has capitalised in the middle overs.

Captain Riyan Parag is yet to fire with the bat but has impressed with his leadership, especially in crunch moments. The bowling unit, led by Ravi Bishnoi and Tushar Deshpande, has also delivered under pressure, making RR a well-rounded and confident side heading into this clash.

IPL 2026: RR vs MI playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

RR vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between RR skipper Riyan Parag and MI skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

RR vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RR vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.