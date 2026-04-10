RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Unbeaten runs at stake tonight; Toss at 7 PM IST

Two of the standout teams this season, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are all set to face off in Match 16 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 10.

Rajasthan have been in commanding form, topping the table with three wins in three matches, having already taken down Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Bengaluru, too, have found their rhythm, coming into this clash on the back of consecutive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Both sides boast power-packed batting line-ups, though Rajasthan seem to have a slight edge with a more balanced bowling attack. The new-ball battle will be crucial, with RCB relying on Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while the Royals counter with Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 stats: RR vs RCB pitch report, Barsapara stadium highest score RCB will need to find a way to curb Rajasthan’s explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who’ve been in red-hot form. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will count on seasoned names like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to anchor the innings, setting the stage for finisher Tim David to make an impact in the death overs, just as he did in their previous outing against Chennai.

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB probable playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The RR vs RCB match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.