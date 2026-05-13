RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: RCB look to regain top spot in Raipur; Toss at 7 PM IST
After back-to-back defeats briefly slowed their momentum, the Bengaluru franchise bounced back strongly with a dramatic two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Match No. 57 of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 13 in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.
RCB head into the clash as table-toppers with seven victories from 11 matches this season. After back-to-back defeats briefly slowed their momentum, the Bengaluru franchise bounced back strongly with a dramatic two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. With confidence restored and the playoffs within touching distance, Rajat Patidar’s side will be eager to seal qualification with another important victory.
KKR, meanwhile, currently occupy the eighth spot on the points table with four wins from 10 games. The defending champions endured a challenging start to their campaign but have turned things around in style by registering four consecutive victories. With momentum finally shifting in their favour, Kolkata will look to keep their playoff hopes alive and continue their resurgence against one of the strongest teams of the season.
IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR probable Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Player: Finn Allen
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here.
6:03 PM
RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR in need of points!
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed eighth in the standings with four wins from 10 matches. After struggling for consistency during the early phase of the tournament, the defending champions have revived their season impressively with four successive victories. Riding on renewed confidence and momentum, KKR will aim to extend their winning streak and keep their playoff hopes alive against one of the form teams of IPL 2026.
5:53 PM
RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB eyeing top spot!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter this contest at the top of the IPL 2026 standings, having registered seven wins in 11 matches so far. Although consecutive defeats momentarily disrupted their campaign, the side responded impressively with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. With momentum back on their side and a playoff berth now within reach, Rajat Patidar and his men will look to secure another crucial win and strengthen their position further.
5:42 PM
RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Can KKR stop RCB?
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between RCB and KKR in Raipur tonight. With RCB looking to regain their top spot tonight, it will be KKR who will try and stop them in order to keep their playoffs hopes alive as well. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:40 PM IST