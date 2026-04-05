RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB thump CSK by 43 runs at home, continue winning run
Tim David's unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls was the clear difference on a night where the bowlers didn't have much to bowl on.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a sensational display of power-hitting and calculated aggression, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs, handing CSK their third consecutive defeat of IPL 2026. Posting a massive 250/3, RCB’s innings was anchored by a brilliant unbeaten 99-run partnership between Tim David and Rajat Patidar, who turned the middle overs into a batting spectacle.
RCB started steadily with Philip Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries. Padikkal’s lofted sixes over long-off and Salt’s crisp drives set the foundation, even after the early dismissal of Virat Kohli. Patidar then joined David, and the duo accelerated brilliantly, particularly in the death overs. Over 19 alone yielded 30 runs, with David smashing four sixes and a four, turning the momentum decisively in RCB’s favor.
CSK’s chase never gained traction despite fighting knocks from Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, and Shivam Dube. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, taking crucial wickets, including Prashant Veer and Overton, while Suyash Sharma and Abhinandan Singh kept the scoring under pressure. The CSK middle and lower order managed only occasional boundaries and sixes, but were unable to build meaningful partnerships, falling short at 207 all out.
RCB’s win not only boosts their confidence but also solidifies their top spot in the points table, thanks to a superior net run rate. The defining factors were the aggressive powerplay exploitation, late-over hitting, and disciplined bowling from Bhuvneshwar and Suyash. CSK now must regroup quickly to salvage their campaign, as they face a steep uphill battle to chase down totals of this magnitude in upcoming matches.
This result highlights RCB’s balance of explosive batting and incisive bowling, reaffirming their status as IPL 2026 title contenders.
RCB 1st innings scorecard:
|oyal Challengers Bengaluru Inning
|250-3 (20 ov) CRR:12.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Phil Salt
|c N Ahmad b S Dube
|46
|30
|3
|2
|153.33
|Virat Kohli
|c S Dube b A Kamboj
|28
|18
|2
|1
|155.56
|Devdutt Padikkal
|b J Overton
|50
|29
|5
|2
|172.41
|Rajat Patidar (C)
|Not out
|49
|19
|1
|6
|257.89
|Tim David
|Not out
|70
|25
|3
|8
|280
|Extras
|7 (b 0, Ib 3, w 3, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|250 (3 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Jitesh Sharma,Romario Shepherd,Krunal Pandya,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Abhinandan Singh,Jacob Duffy
|Fall of Wickets
|37-1(Virat Kohli 4.3),93-2(Phil Salt 10.4),151-3(Devdutt Padikkal 14.1)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|4
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|9.25
|Matt Henry
|3
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Anshul Kamboj
|4
|0
|52
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Noor Ahmad
|4
|0
|50
|0
|0
|0
|12.5
|Jamie Overton
|3
|0
|42
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Shivam Dube
|2
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|15
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK probable playing 11
RCB probable playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
CSK probable playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry
Impact Player: Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at 7 PM IST.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live telecast: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs CSK match.
11:15 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB cruise to victory!
A comprehensive 43-run win for the defending champions as RCB beat rivals CSK to hand them their 3rd consecutive defeat of the season and cement their place at the top of the table with a superior net run rate. Tim David the big difference between the sides as 97 runs in the last 5 overs stole the show for RCB on the night in the first innings. CSK bundled out at 207 runs.
For CSK, it's back to the drawing board as they can still turn the tide around with good results in the future.
For CSK, it's back to the drawing board as they can still turn the tide around with good results in the future.
11:08 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Bhuvi gets another one!
Noor Ahmed is caught out by Virat Kohli as Bhuvneshawar Kumar ends his spell with a 3-fer. CSK lose their 9th wicket. CSK 190/9 now.
11:04 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 71 off 18 balls!
Over 17 – Suyash Sharma strikes again for CSK
Ball 6 – Noor Ahmad takes 1 run, length ball heaves to long-on.
Ball 5 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, edge goes high but fielder fails to control it.
Ball 4 – No run, pushed back to the bowler.
Ball 3 – No run, Noor swings across the line and misses the wrong 'un.
Ball 2 – No run, pad-lined googly, Noor flicks and misses.
Ball 1 – WICKET! Jamie Overton out, caught by Jacob Bethell off Suyash Sharma, tries to go big on a spinning googly, ball goes high and straight to long-off.
Score after over: 180-8
11:00 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Overton departs!
Overton is caugh tout by Bethell down the ground as CSK lose their 8th wicket. Suyash with the wicket.
10:59 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 73 off 24 balls!
Over 16 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar back for PBKS
Ball 6 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, tries to get under a blockhole delivery but only manages a single.
Ball 5 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, clips a short-of-length ball through midwicket.
Ball 4 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run off the free-hit, yorker outside off, jammed to long-off.
Ball 4 – FOUR! No ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Overton flicks it backward of square on the leg-side, goes to the boundary.
Ball 3 – FOUR! Overton gets width and carves the 118.1kph delivery over covers.
Ball 2 – Anshul Kamboj takes 1 run, lofts a leading edge safely between mid-off and cover.
Ball 1 – WICKET! Prashant Veer out, caught by Rajat Patidar off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, short of a good length outside off, punch goes high to cover.
Score after over: 178-7, asking rate climbing, just 3 wickets remaining.
10:51 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 86 off 30 balls!
Over 15 – Suyash Sharma continues the attack for PBKS
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, quick single to keep the strike.
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer, no run, misses the sweep off a googly, appeal for LBW turned down (pitched outside leg).
Ball 4 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, leans across and belts a full delivery outside off straight over the umpire’s head down the ground.
Ball 3 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, back-foot shot to long-off off a legbreak.
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, punches a length ball outside off to cover, Krunal misfields.
Ball 1 – Overton takes 1 run
10:47 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK need 94 off 36 balls!
Over 14 – Krunal Pandya continues the attack for PBKS
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer, no run, ducks under a quick bouncer, well out of his crease.
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, under-edges a low-arm delivery fine of short third man.
Ball 4 – Prashant Veer, no run, beaten outside off trying a late dab.
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, shuffles across and whips the full ball through midwicket to the fence.
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer smashes SIX, clearing front leg and sending a length ball outside off over long-on.
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer hits FOUR, stays back and slashes a quick wide-of-off delivery through the covers.
10:42 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 139/6 after 13 overs!
Over 13 – Suyash Sharma continues the attack for PBKS
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, pulling a short-of-length ball down the leg side.
Ball 5 – Prashant Veer, no run, defends a wrong 'un to cover.
Ball 4 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, backing away to cut to deep backward point; Kohli stops a possible extra run with a quick release.
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, works a fraction-short googly through midwicket off the back foot.
Ball 2 – Prashant Veer, no run, beaten outside off by a quicker delivery while attempting a late dab.
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer, no run, guides a flighted googly to short third man.
10:39 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 136/6 after 12 overs!
Over 12 – Romario Shepherd continues the attack for PBKS
Ball 6 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, stabbing a short-of-length delivery outside off to deep extra cover.
Ball 5 – Jamie Overton takes 1 run, driving a pitched-up delivery straight down the ground; Kohli saves three with a sprint and parry to long-off.
Ball 4 – FOUR! Jamie Overton top-edges a pace-off, head-high delivery over backward square leg; it bounces twice before reaching the fence.
Ball 3 – SIX! Jamie Overton clears the ropes over long-off with a slow, short, wide delivery.
Ball 2 – SIX! Another big heave from Overton over wide long-on off a short-of-good-length ball.
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer punches a length ball on the stumps to long-on for 1 run.
10:31 PM
RCB vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: CSK 109/6 at the halfway stage!
Over 10 – Abhinandan Singh continues the attack for PBKS
Ball 6 – Jamie Overton takes a single to long-on.
Ball 5 – WICKET! Shivam Dube is caught by Jitesh Sharma off Abhinandan Singh for 18 (13) [4s-2 6s-1], a one-handed diving catch at cover.
Ball 4 – No run, Dube shapes to pull a short ball but only gets a toe-edge to cover.
Ball 3 – Prashant Veer takes 1 run, guiding an away-angling length ball to third man.
Ball 2 – Shivam Dube clips 1 run through midwicket off a leg-line delivery.
Ball 1 – Prashant Veer tucks 1 run to midwicket off a back-of-a-length delivery.
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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 5:43 PM IST