RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB thump CSK by 43 runs at home, continue winning run

In a sensational display of power-hitting and calculated aggression, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs, handing CSK their third consecutive defeat of IPL 2026. Posting a massive 250/3, RCB’s innings was anchored by a brilliant unbeaten 99-run partnership between Tim David and Rajat Patidar, who turned the middle overs into a batting spectacle.

RCB started steadily with Philip Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries. Padikkal’s lofted sixes over long-off and Salt’s crisp drives set the foundation, even after the early dismissal of Virat Kohli. Patidar then joined David, and the duo accelerated brilliantly, particularly in the death overs. Over 19 alone yielded 30 runs, with David smashing four sixes and a four, turning the momentum decisively in RCB’s favor.

CSK’s chase never gained traction despite fighting knocks from Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, and Shivam Dube. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, taking crucial wickets, including Prashant Veer and Overton, while Suyash Sharma and Abhinandan Singh kept the scoring under pressure. The CSK middle and lower order managed only occasional boundaries and sixes, but were unable to build meaningful partnerships, falling short at 207 all out.

RCB’s win not only boosts their confidence but also solidifies their top spot in the points table, thanks to a superior net run rate. The defining factors were the aggressive powerplay exploitation, late-over hitting, and disciplined bowling from Bhuvneshwar and Suyash. CSK now must regroup quickly to salvage their campaign, as they face a steep uphill battle to chase down totals of this magnitude in upcoming matches.

This result highlights RCB’s balance of explosive batting and incisive bowling, reaffirming their status as IPL 2026 title contenders.