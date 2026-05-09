RR vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to maintain top 4 status; Toss at 7 PM IST
RR will be returning to the field after a brief break following their seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on May 1.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals are set to face Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of the IPL 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight. With both sides firmly in contention for a playoff berth, the clash carries significant importance as the tournament enters its decisive phase.
RR will be returning to the field after a brief break following their seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on May 1. Despite that setback, the Royals have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Riyan Parag, securing six wins from 10 matches. Their strong performances have placed them fourth on the points table, and they will be eager to make the most of home conditions to boost their top-four hopes.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, head into the fixture on the back of three consecutive victories and will be confident of extending their winning run. Like RR, GT also have six wins in 10 outings but remain fifth due to a lower net run rate. Rajasthan currently hold a net run rate of 0.510, while Gujarat’s stands at -0.147. With both teams level on points, the outcome of this encounter could have a major impact on the playoff race.
IPL 2026: RR vs GT Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11:V Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), D Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
RR vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 here.
6:07 PM
RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect from the surface?
Another scorching evening and clear conditions are expected in Jaipur. With successful chases of 228 and 225 already witnessed at the venue this season, fans could be in for yet another high-scoring thriller. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals might not mind a batting-friendly surface this time, especially against a Gujarat Titans side known for thriving on slower and trickier pitches.
5:57 PM
RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT looking to pip RR!
Gujarat Titans head into this clash riding high on confidence after registering three straight wins and will look to continue their impressive momentum. Much like Rajasthan Royals, GT have also secured six victories from 10 matches this season, but they currently sit fifth on the table due to an inferior net run rate. While RR boast a healthy net run rate of 0.510, Gujarat’s stands at -0.147. With both teams tied on points and firmly in the playoff hunt, this contest could prove pivotal in shaping the race for the top four.
5:48 PM
RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR coming off short break!
Rajasthan Royals are set to resume their campaign after a short break following a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on May 1. Despite the recent setback, RR have put together a solid season under the leadership of Riyan Parag, winning six of their 10 matches so far. Their consistent displays have helped them climb to fourth place in the standings, and the Jaipur-based side will now look to capitalise on familiar home conditions to strengthen their playoff ambitions.
5:36 PM
RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to stay put!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur tonight. With RR and GT on 12 points each, the winner will get the 4th spot for the night. Toss at 7 PM IST
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:33 PM IST