RR vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to maintain top 4 status; Toss at 7 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals are set to face Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of the IPL 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight. With both sides firmly in contention for a playoff berth, the clash carries significant importance as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

RR will be returning to the field after a brief break following their seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on May 1. Despite that setback, the Royals have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Riyan Parag, securing six wins from 10 matches. Their strong performances have placed them fourth on the points table, and they will be eager to make the most of home conditions to boost their top-four hopes.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 RR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, head into the fixture on the back of three consecutive victories and will be confident of extending their winning run. Like RR, GT also have six wins in 10 outings but remain fifth due to a lower net run rate. Rajasthan currently hold a net run rate of 0.510, while Gujarat’s stands at -0.147. With both teams level on points, the outcome of this encounter could have a major impact on the playoff race.

IPL 2026: RR vs GT Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11:V Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), D Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RR vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 here.