SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Must win encounter for KKR; toss at 3 PM IST
KKR could be further strengthened with Matheesha Pathirana likely to make his debut.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today.
SRH come into this contest with strong momentum after recovering from a slow start to the season. The Orange Army lost three of their first four games but turned things around following key changes in their bowling unit. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, they are now on a five-match winning run and will be eyeing a victory that could take them to the top of the points table.
Meanwhile, KKR have also found their rhythm after a difficult beginning. The three-time champions had lost five of their opening six matches but have since bounced back with back-to-back wins. Their most recent outing saw them edge past the Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting Super Over clash.
KKR could be further strengthened with Matheesha Pathirana likely to make his debut. His pace and variations may prove crucial as they look to challenge SRH’s in-form and powerful batting lineup.
IPL 2026: SRH vs KKR Probable Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.
Impact Player: Sakib Hussain
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS: The toss for the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Kolkata Knight Riders captain will take place at 3 PM IST.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE TELECAST: Star Sports Network will broadcast all IPL 2026 matches live across India.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE STREAMING: Fans can watch the live streaming of all IPL 2026 matches on the JioHotstar app and website.
Check all the live updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 here.
2:46 PM
SRH vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Hyderabad as the fans look forward to another run fest today.
2:38 PM
SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Boost for KKR!
Kolkata Knight Riders may receive an added boost with Matheesha Pathirana expected to feature for the first time. His raw pace and effective variations could play an important role as KKR prepare to test themselves against SRH’s explosive and in-form batting unit.
2:29 PM
SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR eyeing perfect run!
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also rediscovered their form after a tough start to the season. The three-time IPL champions managed just one win in their first six matches but have since staged a strong comeback with consecutive victories. In their latest fixture, they secured a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants, prevailing in a Super Over finish.
2:18 PM
SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH in fine form!
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into this match in excellent form after bouncing back from an inconsistent start to their campaign. The Orange Army struggled early, losing three of their opening four matches, but a few important adjustments in their bowling lineup helped them regain momentum. Led by Pat Cummins, the side has now strung together five consecutive wins and will be aiming for another victory that could potentially lift them to the top of the points table.
2:04 PM
SRH vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR in a do-or-die scenario!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. With KKR at 5 points on the table, they have to win each and every remaining game in order to try and qualify for this season's playoffs. A contest against in form SRH could prove to dangerous away from home for Rahane and co. today. Toss at 3 PM IST
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:01 PM IST