SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH look to replace PBKS at top of table; toss at 7 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, with the top spot in the points table on the line.

At the moment, PBKS are sitting at the top of the table with 13 points, while SRH are third with 12 points, which means whoever comes out victorious tonight will also hold the top spot in the table.

Punjab searching for batting spark

Punjab’s aggressive batting approach, which powered their early dominance, has lost momentum in recent outings. Youngsters Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly have struggled to convert starts, often leaving the middle order with too much to do. The lack of partnerships has hurt Punjab badly, while their bowling attack continues to remain vulnerable under pressure.

Against a powerful Hyderabad batting line-up on a batting-friendly surface, Punjab will need both discipline with the ball and greater composure from their top order.

Sunrisers eye quick rebound

Hyderabad, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back strongly after their five-match winning streak ended against Kolkata Knight Riders. Travis Head has rediscovered form with consecutive fifties, while Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have provided consistency throughout the season.

The return of captain Pat Cummins has strengthened SRH’s bowling attack considerably. Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain have impressed in the death overs, giving Hyderabad the balance and control that have made them one of the strongest teams this season.

IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Pat Cummins and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.