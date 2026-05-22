SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB, SRH look to secure top-two finish; toss at 7 PM

With the IPL 2026 league stage nearing its end, two already-qualified sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will lock horns in a crucial clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today.

While both teams have secured playoff berths, the battle for a top-two finish remains wide open, making this a high-pressure contest before the knockouts.

Defending champions RCB currently lead the points table, and a win would guarantee them a first-place finish, giving them the advantage of two opportunities to qualify for the final. SRH, meanwhile, remain in contention for a top-two spot but need a strong result and help from other fixtures to improve their standing.

SRH seek batting consistency before playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly through their explosive top order. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have often set the tone aggressively inside the powerplay, while Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen bring depth and finishing ability to the middle order.

However, inconsistency with the bat has hurt SRH at key moments, with collapses in pressure situations costing them momentum late in the campaign. Captain Pat Cummins has added stability since returning from injury, both tactically and with the ball. Young Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as one of the standout performers, regularly delivering breakthroughs under pressure.

RCB eye top spot with balanced squad firing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the contest as one of the most complete teams of IPL 2026. Virat Kohli has once again been the backbone of their batting, anchoring innings consistently at the top, while Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt have provided valuable support.

Under Rajat Patidar’s calm leadership, RCB have looked balanced across all departments. Their bowling attack has been particularly effective, with experienced pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood producing key breakthroughs in both powerplay and death overs.

Krunal Pandya has contributed strongly as an all-rounder, offering control in the middle overs and useful runs lower down the order. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma has also been impressive, while Romario Shepherd and Tim David give RCB explosive finishing options. With momentum and squad depth on their side, RCB will start as slight favourites in a contest that could shape the playoff picture.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact Players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Jacob Bethell/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Pat Cummins and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026 here