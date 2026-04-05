SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's 68 gets LSG first win of season with 5-wicket win
Lucknow Super Giants are looking to turn things around after a disappointing start as they still look for their first win of the season.
Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win of the IPL 2026 season with a composed five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, guided by a captain’s knock from Rishabh Pant. Chasing 157, LSG reached 160/5 in 19.5 overs, with Pant anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 68 and ensuring his side crossed the line comfortably.
Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami set the tone for LSG with a fiery opening spell. The experienced pacer removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck and Travis Head for 7, putting SRH under immediate pressure. His disciplined bowling played a key role in restricting Hyderabad to 156/9 in their 20 overs.
Despite the early setbacks, SRH found stability through a brilliant 116-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy for the fifth wicket. Klaasen led the charge with a well-compiled 62 off 41 balls, while Reddy provided excellent support with a fluent 56 off 33 deliveries. Their stand revived the innings and helped SRH post a competitive total after a shaky start.
In response, Aiden Markram and Pant steadied the chase after a cautious beginning. Markram contributed a valuable 45, rotating the strike effectively and easing the pressure. Pant, meanwhile, adjusted his approach, prioritising control over aggression and guiding the innings with maturity.
Although Harsh Dubey picked up two wickets to keep SRH in the contest, LSG maintained composure in the closing stages. Pant’s calm presence ensured there were no late hiccups, as Lucknow sealed a much-needed win to get their campaign underway.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
|156-9 (20 ov) CRR:7.80
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Travis Head
|c A Markram b M Shami
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.5
|Abhishek Sharma
|c M. Siddharth b M Shami
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ishan Kishan (WK/C)
|b P Yadav
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Liam Livingstone
|c R Pant b DS Rathi
|14
|20
|0
|1
|70
|Heinrich Klaasen
|c R Pant b A Khan
|62
|41
|5
|2
|151.22
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c P Yadav b M. Siddharth
|56
|33
|3
|5
|169.7
|Aniket Verma
|Not out
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40
|Harsh Dubey
|b A Khan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shivang Kumar
|b P Yadav
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125
|Harshal Patel
|runout (R Pant)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|Extras
|5 (b 1, Ib 1, w 3, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|156 (9 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Fall of Wickets
|1-1(Abhishek Sharma 0.6),8-2(Travis Head 2.1),11-3(Ishan Kishan 3.3),26-4(Liam Livingstone 7.1),142-5(Nitish Kumar Reddy 17.4),144-6(Heinrich Klaasen 18.1),144-7(Harsh Dubey 18.2),151-8(Shivang Kumar 19.3),156-9(Harshal Patel 19.6)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mohammad Shami
|4
|0
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2.25
|Digvesh Singh Rathi
|4
|0
|46
|1
|0
|1
|11.5
|Prince Yadav
|4
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|8.5
|M. Siddharth
|4
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|7.25
|Avesh Khan
|4
|0
|36
|2
|0
|0
|9
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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:20 PM IST