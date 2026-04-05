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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's 68 gets LSG first win of season with 5-wicket win
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SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's 68 gets LSG first win of season with 5-wicket win

Lucknow Super Giants are looking to turn things around after a disappointing start as they still look for their first win of the season.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RIshabh Pant's 68-run lnock got LSG their first win of the season

RIshabh Pant's 68-run lnock got LSG their first win of the season

Lucknow Super Giants secured their first win of the IPL 2026 season with a composed five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, guided by a captain’s knock from Rishabh Pant. Chasing 157, LSG reached 160/5 in 19.5 overs, with Pant anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 68 and ensuring his side crossed the line comfortably.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami set the tone for LSG with a fiery opening spell. The experienced pacer removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck and Travis Head for 7, putting SRH under immediate pressure. His disciplined bowling played a key role in restricting Hyderabad to 156/9 in their 20 overs.

Despite the early setbacks, SRH found stability through a brilliant 116-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy for the fifth wicket. Klaasen led the charge with a well-compiled 62 off 41 balls, while Reddy provided excellent support with a fluent 56 off 33 deliveries. Their stand revived the innings and helped SRH post a competitive total after a shaky start.

In response, Aiden Markram and Pant steadied the chase after a cautious beginning. Markram contributed a valuable 45, rotating the strike effectively and easing the pressure. Pant, meanwhile, adjusted his approach, prioritising control over aggression and guiding the innings with maturity.

Although Harsh Dubey picked up two wickets to keep SRH in the contest, LSG maintained composure in the closing stages. Pant’s calm presence ensured there were no late hiccups, as Lucknow sealed a much-needed win to get their campaign underway.

  SRH 1st innings scorecard: 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
156-9 (20 ov) CRR:7.80
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Travis Head c A Markram b M Shami 7 8 1 0 87.5  
Abhishek Sharma c M. Siddharth b M Shami 0 2 0 0 0  
Ishan Kishan (WK/C) b P Yadav 1 4 0 0 25  
Liam Livingstone c R Pant b DS Rathi 14 20 0 1 70  
Heinrich Klaasen c R Pant b A Khan 62 41 5 2 151.22  
Nitish Kumar Reddy c P Yadav b M. Siddharth 56 33 3 5 169.7  
Aniket Verma Not out 2 5 0 0 40  
Harsh Dubey b A Khan 0 1 0 0 0  
Shivang Kumar b P Yadav 5 4 1 0 125  
Harshal Patel runout (R Pant) 4 2 1 0 200  
Extras 5 (b 1, Ib 1, w 3, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 156 (9 wkts, 20 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Jaydev Unadkat  
Fall of Wickets
1-1(Abhishek Sharma 0.6),8-2(Travis Head 2.1),11-3(Ishan Kishan 3.3),26-4(Liam Livingstone 7.1),142-5(Nitish Kumar Reddy 17.4),144-6(Heinrich Klaasen 18.1),144-7(Harsh Dubey 18.2),151-8(Shivang Kumar 19.3),156-9(Harshal Patel 19.6)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mohammad Shami 4 0 9 2 0 1 2.25
Digvesh Singh Rathi 4 0 46 1 0 1 11.5
Prince Yadav 4 0 34 2 0 0 8.5
M. Siddharth 4 0 29 1 0 1 7.25
Avesh Khan 4 0 36 2 0 0 9
 
IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG playing 11
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11:  Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SRH vs LSG match.
 
7:11 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pant masterclass gets the win for LSG!

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 68 gets the win for Lucknow Super Giants who have beaten SRh by 5 wickets to get their first win of the night.
7:07 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSg need 9 off the last over!

Mukul survives an LBW scare as LSG need 9 runs left to chase in 6 balls.
7:00 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pant gets his fifty!

Over 18 – SRH 144/5 (Rishabh Pant 53*, Mukul Choudhary 1*)
 
Ball 1: No run – Harsh Dubey bowls a shortish delivery outside off, Pant slaps it to extra cover.
Ball 2: No run – Pant digs out a good-length ball, keeps it along the ground.
Ball 3: 1 run – Pant flicks a length ball through midwicket and takes a single.
Ball 4: WICKET! Abdul Samad goes for a big hit, miscues a full delivery straight to Liam Livingstone at long-off. Samad c Liam Livingstone b Harsh Dubey 16(12) [4s-2].
Ball 5: 1 run – Mukul Choudhary drives a very full delivery outside off to long-off for a single.
Ball 6: FOUR! Pant drives a low full toss down the ground, piercing the field for a boundary.
6:58 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Harsh gets his 2nd wicket!

Samad is caught down the ground as Harsh gets his 2nd wicket. LSG lose their 5th wicket now with LSG at 139/5 at 17.4 overs
6:55 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 19 off 18 balls!

Over 16 – SRH 128/4 (Rishabh Pant 47*, Abdul Samad 7*)
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Pant swivels and pulls a back-of-a-length delivery down the leg side, past short fine leg.
Ball 2: Pant comes down the track and pulls an off-speed short ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs.
Ball 3: FOUR! Pant flicks a low full toss through backward square leg.
Ball 4: Pant shuffles to a slower bouncer and drops it to square leg, running 2.
Ball 5: Pant pulls a slow short ball through backward square leg for 1 run.
6:50 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 29 off 24 balls!

Unadkat continues the attack 

Ball 6: Samad takes 1 run off a 131.6 kph delivery.
Ball 5: Pant pulls a slow short ball through backward square leg for 1 run.
Ball 4: Pant nudges a slower bouncer to square leg for 2 runs; good running between the wickets.
Ball 3: FOUR! Pant flicks a low full toss through backward square leg; Unadkat is under pressure.
Ball 2: Pant comes down the track and pulls an off-speed short ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs.
Ball 1: FOUR! Pant swivels and pulls a back-of-a-length delivery square of short fine leg.
6:42 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 43 off 30 balls!

Eshan Malinga continues for SRH
 
Ball 6: Pant takes 1 run, well-struck delivery at 113.5 kph.
Ball 5: Samad drives a slower full ball to deep point for 1 run.
Ball 4: Pant chops a short-of-length off-speed ball to deep point, 1 run.
Ball 3: Samad hops to cut a slower ball to backward point for 1 run; Shivang dives to save a boundary.
Ball 2: Dot ball, Samad drives a pitched-up delivery straight to extra cover.
Ball 1: Samad drives a full ball to the left of long-off for 2 runs.
6:34 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pooran run-out!

Ishan Kishan given a gift of a run-out by Pooran who leaves his crease unexpectedly and is run out. LSG lose 4th wicket.
6:33 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG need 52 off 42 balls!

Over 13 – SRH at 105/3 (Rishabh Pant 31*, Nicholas Pooran 1*)
 
Ball 6: Dot ball to Pant, no run.
Ball 5: Leg byes, Pooran gets 1, ball flicks off his pads to square leg.
Ball 4: Pant takes 1 run, works a low full toss on the pads through backward square leg.
Ball 3: Pooran drives a full ball on the stumps to long-on for 1 run.
Ball 2: Dot ball to Pooran, left alone outside off.
Ball 1: WICKET! Badoni is stumped by Ishan Kishan off a full delivery outside off. He shimmies down the pitch but misses, dismissed for 12(9).
6:29 PM

SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Badoni departs!

Another wicket for Harsh as Badoni rushes down the track and is stumped out by Ishan Kishan on 12 runs. LSG 102/3 now
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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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