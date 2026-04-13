SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to secure fifth straight win; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: RR will be aiming to keep their winning streak intact and cement their place at the top of the points table, while SRH will be looking to get back on winning ways
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, with RR aiming to keep their winning streak intact and cement their place at the top of the points table, while SRH will be looking to get back on winning ways after two back-to-back losses.
Royals are firing on all cylinders
Rajasthan’s success has been built on a fearless top order and a rejuvenated bowling attack. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been destructive in the Powerplay, consistently giving the side flying starts. Dhruv Jurel has added solidity at No. 3, while skipper Riyan Parag has had limited opportunities in the middle.
With the ball, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have provided early breakthroughs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja have controlled the middle overs effectively.
SRH seek consistency
For Sunrisers, inconsistency remains the biggest concern. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, while stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan is yet to build on his opening-game performance.
Much of the responsibility rests on Heinrich Klaasen, who has been their standout performer. With the bowling attack lacking depth in the absence of Pat Cummins, SRH will need a complete performance to challenge a red-hot RR unit.
IPL 2026: SRH vs RR playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.
SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
6:00 PM
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table
|IPL 2026 updated points table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|+2.055
|2
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|+0.720
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|+1.148
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.322
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.029
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.427
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.024
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.772
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.532
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|-1.315
5:51 PM
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RR probable playing 11
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
5:40 PM
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SRH probable playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendi
5:30 PM
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 21 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH are looking to get their second win after back-to-back losses, while RR will be planning to win their fifth straight match of the season. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:30 PM IST