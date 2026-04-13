SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajasthan looking to secure fifth straight win; toss at 7 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, with RR aiming to keep their winning streak intact and cement their place at the top of the points table, while SRH will be looking to get back on winning ways after two back-to-back losses.

Royals are firing on all cylinders

Rajasthan’s success has been built on a fearless top order and a rejuvenated bowling attack. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been destructive in the Powerplay, consistently giving the side flying starts. Dhruv Jurel has added solidity at No. 3, while skipper Riyan Parag has had limited opportunities in the middle.

With the ball, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have provided early breakthroughs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja have controlled the middle overs effectively.

SRH seek consistency

For Sunrisers, inconsistency remains the biggest concern. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to fire regularly, while stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan is yet to build on his opening-game performance.

Much of the responsibility rests on Heinrich Klaasen, who has been their standout performer. With the bowling attack lacking depth in the absence of Pat Cummins, SRH will need a complete performance to challenge a red-hot RR unit.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and RR skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.