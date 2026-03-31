IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs GT cricket match live?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Punjab Kings will look to move on from last season’s heartbreak when they begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on March 31. PBKS came agonisingly close to a maiden title in 2025, finishing runners-up, and will aim to start strong this time.
The core of the side remains intact, with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forming an exciting opening pair after impressive domestic performances. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchors a solid middle order alongside Marcus Stoinis, adding both stability and firepower. In bowling, Marco Jansen leads the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal continues to spearhead the spin department.
Gujarat Titans, eliminated in the previous season’s Eliminator, boast a formidable batting lineup led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with Jos Buttler adding depth at No. 3. Their pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada provides strength, making this a closely contested opener. IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch PBKS vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on March 31?
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on March 31?
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans on their app and website.
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 6:20 PM IST