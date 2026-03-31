IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs GT cricket match live?

Punjab Kings will look to move on from last season’s heartbreak when they begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on March 31. PBKS came agonisingly close to a maiden title in 2025, finishing runners-up, and will aim to start strong this time.

The core of the side remains intact, with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forming an exciting opening pair after impressive domestic performances. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchors a solid middle order alongside Marcus Stoinis, adding both stability and firepower. In bowling, Marco Jansen leads the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal continues to spearhead the spin department.

IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Gujarat Titans, eliminated in the previous season’s Eliminator, boast a formidable batting lineup led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with Jos Buttler adding depth at No. 3. Their pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada provides strength, making this a closely contested opener.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026 on March 31?

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on March 31?

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in India?