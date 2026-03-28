IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs SRH cricket match live?

The Indian Premier League 2026 season begins with a high-voltage clash as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB head into the opener with confidence after their maiden title-winning campaign, led by skipper Rajat Patidar. Their strength lies in a powerful batting unit, but concerns remain over their bowling depth due to key absences.

SRH, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, bring a dangerous batting line-up of their own but face similar issues with a weakened bowling attack.

Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here With both teams relying heavily on their batting firepower, the contest could turn into a run-fest, making execution under pressure crucial in this season opener.

Now, before the much-anticipated match takes place, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 28 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026 on March 28?

The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 begin on March 28?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?