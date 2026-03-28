IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs SRH cricket match live?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The Indian Premier League 2026 season begins with a high-voltage clash as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB head into the opener with confidence after their maiden title-winning campaign, led by skipper Rajat Patidar. Their strength lies in a powerful batting unit, but concerns remain over their bowling depth due to key absences.
SRH, under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, bring a dangerous batting line-up of their own but face similar issues with a weakened bowling attack.
With both teams relying heavily on their batting firepower, the contest could turn into a run-fest, making execution under pressure crucial in this season opener. Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 here
Now, before the much-anticipated match takes place, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 28 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the IPL 2026 on March 28?
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 begin on March 28?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 cricket Cricket News
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:30 PM IST