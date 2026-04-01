IPL 2026: LSG's Mayank Yadav absent from eleven; Nabi made to wait for DC

LSG pacer Mayank Yadav is not included in the Lucknow Super Giants playing eleven in their opening IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals despite of the 23-year-old expected to make his return in the encounter tonight.Yadav, who had impressed with his fiery speed in his early IPL outings, looked sharp and full of energy during the warm-up sessions. However, despite the anticipation, the young pacer was once again made to wait as Lucknow opted for other options in their final XI.

Injuries have hampered Yadav’s IPL journey since his debut in 2024. He has played just six matches over two seasons, though his early performances earned him two Player of the Match awards and a tally of nine wickets at an impressive average of 20.56. Lucknow’s decision to leave him out, even with his evident form in practice, underscores the cautious approach taken with the talented youngster. Auqib Nabi made to wait as well for DC

Yadav had acknowledged earlier that he initially had concerns about how his bowling would respond post-surgery, but he is now operating at full intensity. He credited the medical and support staff at the Centre of Excellence for guiding him through the recovery, and notes that the past eight to nine months of rehabilitation have strengthened him both physically and mentally.

With his fitness confirmed, Yadav looked set to make a significant impact in IPL 2026 for the Lucknow Super Giants but has to wait for his return for now.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi

Delhi Capitals playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair

For Delhi Capitals, Auqib Nabi, the J&K pacer who starred in their maiden Ranji Trophy title, was also made to wait. Although the pacer is listed as an impact substitute, he is unlikely to feature in the match since Delhi will bowl first, with Ashutosh Sharma expected to take the field as their designated finisher.Lucknow brought in Digvesh Rathi as the impact sub instead, keeping Yadav on the sidelines as the team looked to defend their total. Fans will be hoping that Mayank’s long-awaited return doesn’t remain on hold for long.

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