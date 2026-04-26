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IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats

Overall, Ekana has a surface where neither batters nor bowlers dominate completely, ensuring an even and competitive game.

LSG vs KKR pitch report

LSG vs KKR pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

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In Match 38 of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). LSG come into this contest on the back of a heavy 40-run loss to Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 159, Lucknow were bowled out for just 119 despite a promising start, with Mitchell Marsh scoring 55 and Nicholas Pooran adding 22. However, the middle and lower order collapsed, leaving the chase incomplete.
 
Their bowling unit showed better discipline in the previous game. Mohsin Khan stood out with economical figures of 2/17, while Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav also contributed with two wickets each, keeping Rajasthan in check.
 
 
KKR, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a strong four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 155, they got over the line in the final over thanks to a composed 53 off 34 balls from Rinku Singh and a brisk 29 off 16 from Anukul Roy.
 
With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy led the attack brilliantly with 3/14, supported by Kartik Tyagi’s three wickets and Sunil Narine’s two. Despite a poor overall season and a position at the bottom of the table, KKR have shown signs of resurgence and still have the firepower to mount a comeback. 

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Ekana Stadium: Pitch report for LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026
 
The Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch in Lucknow is known to offer a fairly balanced contest between bat and ball. Traditionally, it has supported spin bowlers, with an average first-innings score hovering around the mid-160s, making run-scoring not entirely straightforward for batters.
 
That said, in recent matches the surface has become more batting-friendly, allowing set batters to play their strokes with greater confidence. The pitch also provides a decent amount of bounce and carry, which brings fast bowlers into play, especially when they maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
 
Overall, it is a surface where neither batters nor bowlers dominate completely, ensuring an even and competitive game.
 
LSG record at Ekana Stadium
 
LSG have played 24 matches at this venue since their inception, winning 11 matches while being on the losing side on 12 occasions too. 1 match has ended in no result
 
KKR record at Ekana Stadium
 
KKR have had a mixed record at Lucknow, managing 2 wins and losing once at this venue in the 3 games they have played so far.
 
LSG vs KKR head-to-head at Ekana Stadium
 
The two teams have met multiple times in Lucknow, with LSG not having the upper hand despite home conditions, while KKR have managed 2 wins in 3 chances so far. 
LSG vs KKR H2H at Ekana
Season Winner Margin Venue
2025 KKR 98 runs Lucknow (Ekana)
2024 KKR 8 wickets Lucknow (Ekana)
2022 LSG 75 runs Lucknow (Ekana)
 
Last IPL match at Ekana Stadium
 
The most recent IPL game at this venue saw a competitive contest where the home team successfully defended a challenging total, with spinners playing a decisive role in the middle overs.
 
Ekana Stadium key stats 
Ekana Stadium key T20 stats
Category Stat
Total Matches 9
Matches Won Batting First 5
Matches Won Bowling First 4
Average 1st Innings Score 151
Average 2nd Innings Score 126
Highest Total Recorded 199/2 (20 Ovs) IND vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 0/0 (0 Ovs) —
Highest Score Chased 159/4 (20 Ovs) RSAW vs INDW
Lowest Score Defended 156/8 (20 Ovs) AFG vs WI
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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