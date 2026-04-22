IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav makes LSG return vs RR; replaces Avesh in playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star pacer Mayank Yadav has made his return in IPL 2026 after being named as part of the playing 11 for the side in match 32 of the season at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant made the announcement at the toss, confirming two changes in his squad. Amongst the changes is Mayank Yadav, who will replace Avesh Khan in the playing 11.

Check all the live updates of LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match here Notably, Mayank’s last IPL game was against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. Following that appearance, he was sidelined due to a recurrence of a lumbar stress fracture and a toe injury.

Moody reveals reason behind Mayank’s delayed return

Lucknow Super Giants global director of cricket Tom Moody last week clarified that Mayank Yadav missed the early part of the tournament not because of a fresh fitness concern, but because he had not yet reached full match readiness.

Moody explained that while the fast bowler was medically fit, he still required time to build his bowling workload and regain rhythm in competitive situations.

He added that Mayank has since put in extensive work during training and has now progressed to a stage where he is available for selection. The franchise believes the pacer has done enough to be ready for a return to competitive action.