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IPL 2026: MI hand debut to Delhi batter Mayank Rawat against Punjab Kings

Rawat made an early impression in junior cricket, delivering standout performances such as a 220-run knock against Haryana at the Under-14 level, followed by another massive innings of 244.

Mayank Rawat gets his debut for MI vs PBKS

Mayank Rawat gets his debut for MI vs PBKS

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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Mayank Rawat’s rise to the Indian Premier League is a story shaped by patience and steady progress through Delhi’s competitive cricket circuit. Training under coach Rajesh Nagar since 2011, Rawat developed his game through a strong grassroots system, honing his skills across school and academy cricket with consistent guidance.
 
Promise in Age-Group Cricket 
Rawat made an early impression in junior cricket, delivering standout performances such as a 220-run knock against Haryana at the Under-14 level, followed by another massive innings of 244. Despite these achievements, regular opportunities at higher levels remained elusive, forcing him to navigate a challenging phase marked by inconsistency and limited chances. 
 
 
Perseverance Pays Off 

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Rather than fading away, Rawat continued to work on his all-round abilities, staying committed during lean periods. His persistence eventually paid dividends when he delivered impactful performances in domestic tournaments, especially the Delhi Premier League, where he regained attention and caught the eye of IPL scouts.
 
Dream Realised with Mumbai Indians 
Now, Rawat has taken a significant step forward, making his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Picked up at his base price of INR 30 lakh, the Delhi all-rounder finds himself sharing the dressing room with some of the game’s biggest names. Known for his discipline and determination, Rawat has a valuable opportunity to grow and establish himself on one of cricket’s biggest stages.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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