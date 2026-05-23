IPL 2026: MI rope in Mahipal Lomror and Ruchir Ahir as injury replacements

Mumbai Indians have announced Mahipal Lomror and Ruchir Ahir as replacements for injured players Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ahead of their final IPL 2026 league-stage match.

The five-time champions have endured a difficult campaign, and the squad changes come as they prepare to close out a disappointing season.

De Kock has been ruled out after suffering a tendon injury in his left wrist, while Bawa sustained a ligament tear in his right thumb.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming In response, MI have added Lomror’s IPL experience and Ahir’s domestic form to strengthen the squad before their final fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

De Kock, Bawa ruled out with injuries

Quinton de Kock suffered a tendon injury in his left wrist ahead of Mumbai Indians’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, forcing him out of the remainder of the season.

Raj Angad Bawa also picked up an injury setback after sustaining a ligament tear in his right thumb during MI’s match against Punjab Kings. Both players have now been replaced in the squad.

Mahipal Lomror adds IPL experience

Mumbai Indians have brought in Mahipal Lomror as De Kock’s replacement for Rs 50 lakh.

The batting all-rounder from Rajasthan has previous IPL experience, having represented Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru between 2018 and 2024. Across 40 IPL appearances, Lomror has scored 527 runs and also claimed one wicket with the ball.

His addition gives MI a player with top-level T20 experience as they finish their season.

Ruchir Ahir earns first IPL opportunity

Ruchir Ahir, meanwhile, joins the squad as Bawa’s replacement for Rs 30 lakh.

The 25-year-old from Saurashtra is yet to make his IPL debut but has built solid domestic numbers. He has played 16 List A matches and 12 T20s, scoring 333 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 169.03.

Tough finish to MI’s season

The replacements come just before Mumbai Indians’ final game of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at home.

MI have struggled throughout the season, managing only four wins in 13 matches, and are already confirmed to finish in the bottom two of the points table.